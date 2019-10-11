‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Hope’s Radical Demand & Thomas Has A New Muse

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 21 reveal that both Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will shift their attention from the entire baby saga. While Hope wants a certain commitment from Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), Thomas will discover a new muse, per She Knows Soaps.

Hope Logan’s Radical Demand

Things are about to become sticky for Liam. Currently, he and Hope are shacking up in the cabin on the Logan estate. He up and left Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house when they discovered that Phoebe was Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson). Since then, he and Hope have been bonding with their baby girl.

However, during the week of October 14, Hope will spy a text message from Steffy on Liam’s phone. She will read it and freak out, per The TV Watercooler. Evidently, she hasn’t forgotten that there’s still a bond between Steffy and Liam. While the text could very well be about their daughter, Kelly (Zoe Pennington), Hope will still feel jealous and maybe even threatened by Liam’s former wife. The Inquisitr reports that the text will jolt Hope back into reality — he is still the father of two little girls, not one.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that not only will Hope and Steffy square off over Beth next week, but Hope will make a radical request. Spoilers for two weeks ahead indicate that Hope will demand that Liam let Steffy know that his future lies with her and Beth. This is quite a departure from what Hope was saying only a few months ago. She pushed Liam and Steffy to be together for the sake of the girls, but now that their daughter is back in their lives, she wants to stake her claim.

Liam agrees to help Hope keep Thomas as far away from Douglas as possible: https://t.co/onZ8O2xxqY #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/geet1MSaCa — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 3, 2019

Thomas Forrester’s New Muse On The Bold And The Beautiful

On Thursday, October 17, Thomas will run into Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) in Vincent Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) apartment building. The model lost her job when Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) fired her for her role in the baby swap drama. She will tell Thomas of her current circumstances, and it appears as if he will take pity on her.

In fact, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for two weeks ahead promise that she will inspire his latest designs. It seems as if Thomas’ creativity will be sparked by the former model and maybe she could even get her job back.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.