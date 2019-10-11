‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Alexis Skyy Rocks A Dress So Tight, It’s Barely Holding On

Alexis Skyy has put her curves on display. The Love & Hip Hop star comes with an enviable hourglass silhouette – and she’s got a knack for finding just the right clothes to showcase her frame. The 25-year-old took to Instagram this week with a photo of herself in a glitzy setting, although eyes were likely on that wowing figure and ultra-tight dress.

Alexis’ photo showed her posing in what appeared to be a lobby area. The star was photographed full length as she stood by a vein marble wall, with a background mirror and lamps looking swish. The brunette had dolled herself up with a sexy ensemble, although this look was an unusual one by virtue of it boasting cut-out panels. Alexis appeared in a skin-tight and velour black dress with a giant open panel over the right thigh and buttock, with the star’s tattoo showing. The racy number was also exposing a little back flesh, with the sleeveless finish showing yet another tattoo.

It was definitely a tight look. Alexis paired her dress with high-heeled and nude-colored shoes, plus a fun headscarf breaking up the dress’ black colors. Here, a little white contrasted the star’s dark locks.

Alexis appeared beautifully made up, with deep bronzer on her cheeks, plus highlighter. The snap also showed Skyy to have glammed up on the manicure front, with long and claw-like nails.

Alexis has made headlines this year. As People reports, the star spoke out on social media to slam claims that her 1-year-old daughter is not rapper Fetty Wap’s, but actually Solo Lucci’s. As the media outlet states, the star’s words have since been deleted.

“I have been humiliated, I have been disrespected, i have been harassed non f—ing stop about not knowing who my child’s father all because of Michael Dorsey AKA Solo Lucci continuing to spread this lie,” Alexis wrote to her followers.

Fans following Alexis’ Instagram will see the star’s baby pop up, but posts mostly see Alexis go solo as she showcases her sensational fashion sense. The star seems to be a lover of figure-flaunting outfits, with designer brands also manifesting. A recent Instagram post from Alexis showed her dressed head-to-toe in Gucci, with a blue-and-white ensemble covered in the Italian brand’s famous monogram.

Alexis’ dress snap proved a popular one: it currently sits at over 133,000 likes. The caption also seemed to be quoting lyrics from rapper Travis Scott – this girl knows her beats.

Alexis last made The Inquisitr‘s headlines for rocking a cute minidress. Fans wishing to see more of Alexis should follow her Instagram.