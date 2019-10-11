Gabrielle Union Gets Sassy In Instagram Video As She Goes Braless, Flaunts Her Midriff & Rolls Down Her Pants

America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union seemed to be feeling especially sassy on Thursday and she wasn’t afraid to flaunt what she’s got via her Instagram page. The 46-year-old knockout shared a short video clip and joked about being inspired by the film Hustlers as she embraced the bold and funny side of her personality.

Union shared this new video on her Instagram page on Thursday afternoon and it was an immediate hit among her followers. Union was videotaped outdoors, seemingly on the set of her latest project. She had her hair tucked up under a gorgeous blue head wrap and she was wearing oversized sunglasses.

Union noted that her stunning outfit was from New York & Company. The look appeared to be from her collection with the fashion brand. She wore the “royal blue wave”-colored cropped sweater, seemingly going braless under the tank-style top.

The America’s Got Talent judge went with a royal vibe from head to toe, wearing a matching cobalt blue duster cardigan and her collection’s palazzo sweater pants. The ensemble gave Union the chance to flaunt her flat tummy along with many of her impressive curves.

At one point, Union rolled down the waistband of the pants to show off just a bit more skin as she rested the waistband just at her navel. She added high heels to complete the look. Union pranced across the lot and made sure to show off her pert derriere at one point, as well.

Union has 14.1 million followers on Instagram and this bold, blue look was a huge hit. In just the first 15 hours after Union shared the video, it already received more than 400,000 views. More than 50,000 people showed their love for the look by liking the post and another 500 added comments.

“Mood 4 Eva,” wrote one impressed follower.

“Yesssss the best caption. Best role model ever,” added another of Union’s fans.

“Ha! I friggen love you so much! She’s all class and sass this one!” praised someone else.

As The Inquisitr recently noted, Union frequently shares videos capturing her intense workouts at the gym. She works hard for her jaw-dropping curves and it’s clear based on this new post that her fitness strategies are incredibly successful.

Union certainly knocked it out of the park with this royal blue ensemble. It’s clear that her fans love every piece of this look from the head wrap to the confidence to the booty shake and they’ll be anxious to see more just like this.