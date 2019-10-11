Georgia Fowler Leaves Little To The Imagination In Soaking Wet, Sheer White Bikini

Georgia Fowler is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Thursday, October 10, the Victoria’s Secret model shared a sizzling new photo to her Instagram feed that was an instant hit with her 997,000 followers. The snap captured the 27-year-old posing in the ocean with pal and fellow Victoria’s Secret model Megan Williams, both of them already completely soaked from head-to-toe as a beautiful sunset provided a breathtaking background behind them.

Georgia sent pulses racing in the soaking wet snap that saw her leaving very little to the imagination in a minuscule white bikini. The unique two-piece consisted of a sexy top in a style that almost resembled more of a crop top rather than a bikini, though the extra bit of fabric hardly took away from the jaw-dropping display.

The plunging piece left the bombshell’s décolletage completely bare and cinched tight in the middle of her bust to reveal even more of Georgia’s flat midsection and slender frame. It tightly clung to the stunner’s voluptuous assets and, because it was completely drenched from the ocean water, became completely sheer, exposing almost her entire chest in a seriously NSFW display.

On her lower half, Georgia sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally risqué, if not more so. The itty-bitty piece covered only what was necessary, leaving the model’s long, toned legs well within eyesight for her fans to admire, while also offering a glimpse of her pert derriere. Its waistband sat low on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and sculpted abs that proved impossible to ignore.

Next to her, British bombshell Megan Williams looked equally as stunning. The beauty rocked a hot pink swim dress that perfectly popped against her bronzed skin — plenty of which was left display. Its daringly low-cut neckline flaunted almost too much cleavage, as the 25-year-old was captured tugging the swimwear up to ensure she didn’t overexpose her bosom. It cut off just below her hips, flashing a glimpse of the matching bikini bottoms that, like Georgia’s, left her sculpted stems well on display.

Fans of both supermodels showered the newest addition to Georgia’s feed with love. The photo earned over 33,000 likes in less than 24 hours since going live, as well as dozens of comments in awe of her jaw-dropping display.

“Super beautiful women,” one person wrote.

Loading...

Another said that the ladies were “so gorgeous.”

“And, just like that, my day was made,” commented a third.

Georgia has proved time and time again that she knows how to turn up the heat on social media. Another recent addition to her Instagram feed saw her sipping on her morning coffee wearing nothing but a towel — a look that, again, drove her fans absolutely wild.