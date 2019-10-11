Adam Levine Responds To Reports A Feud With ‘The Voice’ Producers Made Him Quit The Show

Adam's opening up about rumors of a falling-out with 'The Voice' producers before leaving the singing competition.

Adam Levine is responding to reports suggesting a feud with the producers of The Voice is what caused him to quit the show in May after 16 seasons. In a new radio interview with Howard Stern this week, the Maroon 5 frontman shut down the claims and revealed what really made him decide it was time to go.

When asked if it was animosity with those behind the scenes that resulted in him giving up his red spinning chair after, Levine shut down the rumors.

“At the end of the day, no, that had nothing to do with anything,” the “Sugar” singer told the legendary radio host on his Sirius XM radio show.

The reason he decided it was time to say bye-bye after serving as a coach on every single season to date, alongside the only remaining original coach Blake Shelton, was to spend more time with his young family.

“For eight and a half years I was so busy… it was a life-altering experience… I got married, I had two kids, and I wanted to spend time with them,” he said of saying bye-bye to the talent search after 16 consecutive seasons.

“I was ready to not be doing it anymore for a little bit… this was the right time for me to go.”

TV Line claimed shortly after Adam announced his pretty surprising departure that his sudden exit was partly because of changes to the format in season 16. The changes meant each coach wasn’t guaranteed to hit the live finals with the same number of contestants.

Shortly before leaving, the site alleged that Adam wasn’t exactly enthusiastic about the show during an Upfronts presentation. An insider claimed that he supposedly “expressed frustration” at having to be there to promote the show to buyers when he didn’t have any acts left in the competition.

The outlet even went as far as to claim that Levine was being “very difficult” during the event. The source alleged that his behavior left NBC boss Paul Telegdy feeling both “embarrassed” and “furious.”

Adam now seemingly denies any reports of bad blood as the reason for him leaving The Voice and being replaced by Gwen Stefani. He appeared to double down on that during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, the dad of two revealed the one thing he doesn’t miss while appearing on the daytime talk show — the long hours and constantly busy work schedule.

“I really do miss it. I love the people that I met and worked with, and you all obviously know how I feel about Blake [Shelton],” Adam said of his time on The Voice. “I do miss it but I don’t miss how much I had to work.”

He then revealed what he’s been doing while not on the show as Season 17 is currently airing on NBC.

“Now I’m a stay-at-home dad. I just stay at home and do very little.”

Levine shares two children — 3-year-old Dusty Rose and 1-year-old Gio — with his wife, supermodel Behati Prinsloo.