Norwegian Knockout Hilde Osland Kicks Off The Weekend In Skintight Bodysuit & Pigtails

Hilde Osland is one of the most stunning models in the game, and she’s gaining a bigger fanbase with each passing day. The blond bombshell continues to wow her over 1.4 million Instagram followers, and Friday was no different when she kicked off the weekend wearing nothing but a skintight bodysuit.

Hilde dropped jaws on Instagram when she celebrated the return of the weekend with her latest sexy selfie. The model donned a tight, sheer bodysuit with a gold rope-like design on it that put all of her curves on full display and allowed fans to peek through at her cleavage due to the partially see-through material.

The ensemble showed off Hilde’s flawless figure by putting her tiny waist, ample bust, curvy hips, and long, lean legs in the spotlight. She also thrilled her followers by throwing her long, white-blond hair up into some playful pigtails that were styled in loose waves and cascaded over her shoulders.

Hilde accentuated her gorgeous good looks with a full face of makeup. The model rocked defined eyebrows and long lashes while adding some pink blush and a shimmering highlighter to her face. She also included black eyeliner and a light pink lip to finish off her glam look, which she accessorized with some gold hoop earrings.

Hilde is more than just a pretty face, however. The model is also a very talented singer and performer. In 2009 she appeared in the Disney show, As The Bell Rings, and two years later she found herself competing on the singing competition series, Idol Norway. She reportedly made her way into the top 40 by impressing the judges with her singing chops before being eliminated, per Answers Africa.

In addition, it seems that Hilde is a true triple threat as she’s got beauty, talent, and brains. The model currently holds a degree in accounting, which likely helps her balance her finances from the money she earns partnering with brands such as FashionNova, Cupshe, Zanic Boutique, OneByOne, White Fox, Mura Boutique, ASOS, and Miss Holly, just to name a few.

Fans holding out hope for a love connection with the Swedish stunner would be disappointed to know that she’s reportedly in a long term relationship with professional photographer, James Lewis Foster. The relationship likely works out well as James can snap all of Hilde’s stunning modeling shots for her.

Loading...

Fans looking to see more of Hilde can follow her on her Instagram, which she updates regularly.