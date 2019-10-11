Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Insanely Fit Body In Skintight Minidress While Grabbing Lunch

Khloe Kardashian does not miss a chance to show off the results of her grueling fitness routine, and she’s done it yet again, stepping out for lunch in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

According to a Hollywood Life report, the 35-year-old turned up to Plata Taqueria & Cantina in Agoura Hills in an eye-popping attire consisting of a figure-hugging, burgundy minidress that highlighted her curvy physique perfectly. Khloe showed off her tiny waist and hourglass figure in the long-sleeved dress, which she paired with some velvet thigh-high boots that added a few inches to her already statuesque height.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was photographed making her way to the Mexican restaurant, with her signature long, blond locks cascading down her shoulders and back in subtle waves. She rocked a pair of vintage-looking orange shades and carried a little Louis Vuitton purse with her. Khloe opted for some casual makeup, including some black mascara and a touch of natural-colored lipstick on her famous pouty lips.

In terms of accessories, she finished off the look by donning a pair of large hoop earrings and a delicate golden necklace. For an extra pop of color, her super long nails were painted in a bright red shade.

Khloe has really been killing it with all her looks lately. On Thursday, the reality star took to her Instagram to share a new snap of her wearing a piece from her new Good American sports collection. While her brand initially sold jeans and other denim attire to women of all sizes, she ended up expanding it to include work out clothes, as fitness is something she is clearly passionate about.

In the new photo, the blond beauty sported a pink leopard-print bodysuit that looked equal parts comfy and sexy. She also wore her long hair in a classic, 1950s wavy style, which added even more glamour to the photo. The post was a hit, racking up over one million likes in less than a day.

Aside from her latest fashion choices, the Kardashian-Jenner clan member has been making headlines recently due to rumors that she may be getting closer to her ex, Tristan Thompson, once again. The former pair share a one-year-old daughter, baby True. As fans will remember, their relationship ended rather abruptly earlier this year when it emerged that the NBA star had kissed family friend Jordyn Woods at a private party.

While it’s still not clear whether she wants to reunite with her ex-beau, sources have claimed they are “talking more than ever.”