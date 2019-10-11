Aussie Model Emily Sears Flaunts Fit Physique In Tighter-Than-Skin Workout Gear

Emiliy Sears has spent countless hours in the gym perfecting her impressive physique, so it’s no wonder she likes to show it off on social media. The babe did just that this week with a new upload to her Instagram account that drove her millions of followers absolutely wild.

The latest look at the Aussie bombshell’s incredible figure was added to her Instagram page on Thursday, October 10, and the photo was an instant hit with her 4.9 million followers. The snap saw the 34-year-old posing outside with a lusious sea of greenery behind her, while the geotag included with the post indicated she was at the Caballero Canyon Hiking Trails in California — likely where she was getting ready to walk along the trails.

In her hand, Emily held one of her favorite 1stphorm nutrition bars, which she noted in the caption had significantly less sugar than other “‘healthy’ snacks,” though the nutrition facts of the treat were hardly what captivated her audience.

Instead, they were enamored with the fitness model’s eye-popping display that was still nothing short of stunning despite getting ready to work up a sweat. Emily rocked a set of tighter-than-skin workout gear that put her killer curves on full display, and highlighted the results of her intense fitness regimen. The ensemble included an impossibly tiny, dark gray sports bra that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets. Cleavage nearly spilled over the top of the number’s dangerously low scoop neckline to provide for a seriously busty display that created even more attention by the 1stphorm logo, which was written in bold white lettering across Emily’s bust.

On her lower half, the stunner rocked a pair of curve-hugging leggings in a lighter gray color that were just as tight as her sports bra, if not more. The pants perfectly clung Emily’s peachy derriere and toned legs in all of the right ways, while its thick waistband sat high on her hips to offer more than a glimpse of her sculpted abs and flat midsection that her fans made sure not to ignore.

Unsurprisingly, the Aussie model’s newest Instagram upload went over extremely well with her fandom. The post racked up over 22,000 likes in just 13 hours since going live, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous as always,” one person wrote, while another said that Emily had a “very beautiful body.”

“Ahh yes, I love ALL of this!!” commented a third.

Emily is no stranger to showing off her flawless figure on social media, and whether she’s dressed up to go out or hit the gym, she always looks good doing so. Another recent addition to her feed saw the blonde babe rocking a seriously sexy little black dress that highlighted her famous curves in all of the right ways, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.