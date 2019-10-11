‘Playboy’ Princess Sarah Harris Exposes Massive Cleavage In Tiny Bandeau Top & Short Skirt

Sarah Harris displayed her stunning good looks on Instagram multiple times this week, but her most recent photo update may take the cake. The Playboy beauty looked absolutely amazing in her latest photo, where she’s pictured rocking a bandeau top, and her 2.2 million followers couldn’t be more in love.

In the brand new photo, Sarah wore a tiny little strapless top that could barely contain her abundant cleavage. The model looked like a complete smokeshow in the tight bra-like cover-up, which boasted a knotted element in the middle and showcased her toned arms, flat tummy, and rock hard abs in the process.

Sarah added a short, black skirt to finish off her ensemble and put on a leggy display while flaunting her long, lean steams for the camera. The blond bombshell wore her long, golden locks parted down the middle and styled in voluminous, wavy curls that cascaded over her shoulders as she gave a sultry stare into the lens.

Sarah also wore a full face of makeup for the photo as she sported darkened eyebrows and long lashes to accentuate her piercing green eyes. She also included a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter, and pink blush on her cheeks before completing her glam look with a dark pink color on her plump lips.

Of course, Sarah’s fans were fired up upon seeing the sexy new pictures, and showed the model some love by giving the snapshot nearly 12,000 likes and over 250 comments in less than 24 hours after it was posted.

“This outfit is so so cute,” one of Sarah’s social media followers wrote in the comment section of the picture.

“You are always the best,” another loyal fan stated.

“Sarah looks into the mirror and sees perfection,” one Instagram user gushed.

“You should be given an award for being this beautiful,” a fourth comment read.

Sarah’s stunning figure wasn’t always so easy to maintain. The model previously opened up in a YouTube video about having a breast augmentation, and the regret that came along with that decision.

Loading...

“The main reason why I got breast augmentation done was I was doing a lot of modelling at the time. The toll it was taking on my body was too much. I couldn’t deal with it anymore and my weight wasn’t dealing with it either. Because of my weight fluctuating so much, what happened was my breast tissue constricted, and it moved upwards, causing my breast tissues to actually herniate,” Sarah told her fans, per The Sun.

Fans who wish to see more of Playboy model Sarah Harris’s breathtaking photos can follow her on her Instagram account, which she keeps frequently updated.