Maddison Brown: Who Is The Australian Actress Spotted Holding Hands With Liam Hemsworth?

Though Liam Hemsworth was reportedly blindsided and heartbroken by his estranged wife Miley Cyrus’s decision to announce their separation, it looks like the Australian heartthrob is now apparently ready to move on.

Earlier this week, the hunky Hunger Games actor was caught holding hands with a mystery blonde, and Marie Claire Australia is reporting that it is 22-year-old Aussie actress Maddison Brown.

Some fans of the actor were surprised by the sighting, as US Weekly had only recently reported that, although Liam was taking Miley’s relationships in stride, he was not dating anyone himself.

“He wants what’s best for her—even if it’s not him,” a source told the outlet. Although he “hasn’t been dating anyone,” the source said, “he’s open to meeting people.”

That said, Liam and Maddison certainly looked loved up on their recent date, where they held hands before grabbing lunch at Sant Ambroeus in the West Village. Now, fans of the actor want to know all they can about the beautiful new blonde in his life.

She Currently Stars In Dynasty

Maddison, a model-turned-actress, first reached American audiences on the hit Netflix/CW series Dynasty, where she plays Kirby Anders. Kirby is the butler’s daughter on the glitzy drama. Though this is her first major role, she has also acted in numerous other parts, including landing roles on Australian television productions Go Big and The Kettering Incident. She also starred in the short film Subjective Reality and even acted with Nicole Kidman, portraying the daughter of Nicole’s character in the theatrical film Strangerland.

She Loves Fashion And Was Profiled In Vogue Australia

Maddison often gushes about the costumes she wears on Dynasty, which is little surprise to those who know her history. The blond beauty got her start in the modeling world, and her most prestigious contract was with Italian fashion house Miu Miu. She also has a close relationship with Vogue Australia, having worked with the magazine since she was 16-years-old.

“I love clothes that are comfortable and feel good and also look good,” Maddison said in a profile on her style.

“I’ll have a simple outfit but I’ll dress it up with a necklace or some earrings, or a nice handbag or shoes. I love accessories,” she added.

She’s Politically Active On Social Media

Maddison holds no bars when it comes to expressing her opinion on social media, especially Twitter. In addition to tweeting promotion about her series and other funny tidbits, she often talks about animal welfare, the environment, and President Donald Trump.

Her Favorite Movie Is Bridesmaids

Maddison has openly talked about her love for the raunchy female comedy on her Twitter account, displaying her love of fun and humor. The actress has even tweeted about getting a sequel made. Her suggested plot? One where Annie is getting married this time around.