Demi Rose Lets It All Hang Out In Unzipped Top On Instagram

Demi Rose delivered a serious curve overload last night. The British model and social media sensation has now racked up over 10 million followers on Instagram, with fans appearing to gush over just about everything when it comes to Demi.

Demi’s massive cleavage was definitely the focal point of her late-night photo on Thursday, although fans of the brunette’s fierce beauty and on-point glam likely found themselves drawn to the image for more than just the curves. The model did post an image of herself wearing pink last night, although it looks like the star slipped into a completely different look for a night out in Hollywood.

The photo showed Demi looking stunning as she exposed her sensational assets. Demi was seen photographed from the chest up, with fans likely noticing that the star’s black top had its zip undone. In fact, the camera didn’t seem to have taken in any aspects showing the clothing zipped-up — this was a fully unzipped look. The tight black top boasted a uniform color palette bar its silver zip details, with these hues echoed via some chunky diamond jewelry around the model’s neck. Demi was looking as beautiful as ever, with her stunning facial features delicately made up to show rosy and glossy lips, plus defined brows. The star also appeared to have added some digital filters placing the French Dior logo on her cheeks.

Demi seems to be on the move. The model still resides in her native Britain, although her story did place her in California. The setting seemed to be a wine bar, with a photo posted shortly after the cleavage display showing racks of wine bottles. Clearly, Demi was in a stylish venue.

While the summer brought hardship for Demi as her mother passed away, it did also bring a major achievement; Demi reached 10 million Instagram followers last month. An Instagram post marking the moment came captioned with gratitude.

Loading...

“I can’t believe I have reached 10 million supporters! I love you guys. Whether you know my story or you don’t, I appreciate all your love and your kind words. You lift me up and I want to lift you up just as much. Slowly but surely I’m getting stronger and becoming the person I’m meant to be. Time is a healer and I’m being patient with myself. I’d love to help and inspire you all more. All you can do is do your best, at your own pace. Wishing you all lots of blessings and thank you,” Demi wrote to her followers.

Fans wishing to see more of Demi should follow her Instagram account.