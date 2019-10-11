Olivia Culpo Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Thigh-Skimming Little Black Dress

Olivia Culpo is slaying the little black dress look.

The gorgeous supermodel recently took to Instagram to share a double update that saw her looking fabulous in a curve-clinging black minidress by designer David Koma, and left followers swooning over her dazzling beauty. Snapped in Paris during nighttime, Olivia looked nothing short of ravishing as she posed in an enchanting setting — and even outshone the wonderfully lit Eiffel Tower that gleamed in the distance, as noted by the Daily Mail.

Olivia has been serving a slew of sensational looks as of late. The Sports Illustrated babe recently flew to France for Paris Fashion Week, where she rocked a number of spectacular outfits that caused jaws to drop all over Instagram. However, the little black dress look was certainly among the most memorable ones. Shared with fans on Wednesday afternoon, the double update racked up more than 147,000 likes in addition to over 700 comments, as fans were entranced by the sizzling look.

The Rhode Island-born beauty looked every inch the siren in the strappy, bodycon-fit number, which perfectly showcased her hourglass curves. Made up of a sheer bodice and a thigh-skimming skirt, the snug minidress hugged her curves in all the right places, putting her enviable figure on full display.

To add more pizzazz to the already eye-catching look, the dress was embellished with sparkling crystal details that glimmered under the camera flash, imbuing the outfit with a seductive air of glamour. The glittery embellishments adorned both the mesh bodice — which was ornate with rhinestone-encrusted straps that ran down the see-through midsection, highlighting Olivia’s toned midriff — and the thin spaghetti straps that framed her decolletage area.

The Maxim Hot 100 cover girl paired the stunning outfit with a chic black blazer, which she coquettishly let slide off of her shoulders in a bid to show off her dress. She completed the look with elegant black heels and chose to forgo any flashy accessories so as not to let anything take any attention away from the jaw-dropping dress.

Olivia cut a very provocative figure in the revealing minidress. The Sports Illustrated bombshell flashed some serious skin, showcasing her sculpted shoulders and bare collar bone. While the dress was not cleavage-flaunting — it boasted a bandeau neckline and provided plenty of coverage around the chest area — it did, however, expose her midriff, which was fully visible through the sheer bodice. Likewise, her chiseled thighs were also amply showcased, as was her taut waistline and curvy hips, accentuated by the high-waist, form-fitting skirt.

One of the two photos shared to Instagram on Wednesday saw Olivia fully flaunting her endless pins in the minuscule minidress. Posing on a sumptuous white couch, with a large green thicket unfolding at her back and the luminous Eiffel Tower looming in the background, the 27-year-old hottie unabashedly flashed her toned legs, which were oiled down to perfection.

As expected, the sexy look stirred quite the sensation on Instagram, judging by the flurry of gushing messages that immediately flooded the comments section.

One fan simply wrote “Wow,” followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“So magical,” commented a second person, adding a black heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of Olivia’s minidress.

“Beautiful,” was a third reply, trailed by a string of fire emoji.

“The LBD looks magnificent on you,” penned a fourth Instagram user.

“A remarkable woman of infinite beauty! Rocked the dress,” opined a fifth follower, ending their message with a fire emoji and a heart emoji.

“You look INCREDIBLE […] LIKE HOW ARE YOU REAL?!” one of Olivia’s admirers wrote in all caps, inserting a trio of flattering emoji into their post for emphasis.