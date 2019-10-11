Cindy Prado Rocks ‘Island Gal’ Vibe In Seaside Bikini Photo

Model Cindy Prado has made quite a name for herself modeling over the past few years. The blond beauty has spent most of the summer traveling, and recent days have found her on the Mediterranean island of Ibiza. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Cindy looked incredible wearing a sheer short set while enjoying her time there. The beauty’s most recent Instagram update showed her wearing a crocheted bikini that showed off her killer figure.

In the snap, Cindy stood by the sea. She wore a bikini that was embellished with seashells and ceramic beads. The top was a classic triangle style that featured a brown and white print fabric with crocheted strings. The matching bottoms were a classic bikini style that rode high on Cindy’s hips. The beauty wore a crocheted necklace that was also adorned with shells. To complement the outfit, she wore seashell bracelets on both arms. She completed the sexy island girl vibe by wearing a sun hat woven from count palms.

Cindy went with a light application of makeup and a nude color on her lips. She wore her long hair down in waves as she gave the camera a sultry look. Her smooth, sun-kissed skin glowed in the outside light, highlighting her hourglass shape. On display was the beauty’s ample chest, taut abs, and curvy hips. With the turquoise water behind her, Cindy looked to be in paradise.

In the photo’s caption, Cindy mentioned her island girl look and said her exotic bikini was from Andi Bagus designs. Her followers were loving the vibe, and many couldn’t help but gush over how hot she looked in the photo.

“This bikini is everything!!! loveeeee the seashells!!!” said one fan.

“You may just be the most beautiful girl on the planet,” wrote another admirer.

“Scorching the earth with that beauty,” one admirer quipped.

Cindy has uploaded several photos from her time on the island in which she looked smoking hot. Earlier in the week, she shared a snap in which she wore a maxi dress with a halter top and thigh-high slit that was as elegant as it was sexy.

In August, the beauty spent some time in Italy. Judging from her Instagram page, she worked several photoshoots while there, but she also managed to find some time to relax and soak up the sun.

