Kim Kardashian Offers Glimpse At Her Baptism Ceremony In Armenia

Kim Kardashian took her kids to Armenia for a very special occasion, and she is finally sharing pictures with her fans.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has roots in the country through her late father, Robert Kardashian, so it’s no surprised that she decided to fly her family to take part in a unique ceremony. Kim and her four children (six-year-old North, three-year-old Saint, one-year-old Chicago, and baby Psalm, who is five months old) were joined by her older sister Kourtney Kardashian and her own kids (Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4) in this unforgettable trip.

The KKW Beauty founder revealed to her 149 million Instagram followers that she decided to get baptized alongside her children at “Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church.” She shared some pictures of the ceremony, with the entire family dressed appropriately for their time in the historic church, which according to Kim’s caption “was built in 303 A.D.”

Kim wore a long, skintight dark gray dress with long sleeves and a turtle neck, and partially covered up her super long raven curls with a white headscarf. She donned some makeup, but in subtle shades — including some black mascara and a dab of nude lipstick on her full lips. In one of the snaps, she is seen posing alongside Northie, who also looks adorable in a baggy beige attire, a beautiful silver necklace, and a matching headscarf.

A picture of the entire family shows the other little ones all wearing cute white outfits, while Kourtney also donned a light beige ensemble complete with a headscarf too. Mama Kim also lit up some candles with North, sharing an overall special moment in honor of their Armenian heritage.

Many fans commented on her latest posts, noting how similar North is to her dad, rapper Kanye West. Little Chicago also got a ton of praise from Instagrammers, but that is no surprise considering she looks like an absolute living doll!

“Look at how beautiful Northy is,” one person wrote, while someone else chimed in, “Daayyyuummm she got Kanye whole face.” “Your [sic] a great mommy Kim! Showing North your [sic] not just a beautiful black girl your Armenian too,” another online user pointed out.

“Chi looks adorable with her little ponytails. Y’all made the cutest babies ever. I just love Kimye,” one fan gushed. However, no Kardashian post goes without a little criticism, with the following comment racking up hundreds of likes: “Only the Kardashians would go to church just for a photo shoot.”