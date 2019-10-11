Britney Spears’ Surprising Friendship With This Oscar-Winning Actress Revealed

Britney Spears has had a longstanding and surprising friendship with this Oscar-winning actress and her fans likely didn’t even know about their relationship! Spears, who is most notable as of late for posting workout and dance videos to her wildly popular Instagram account, which boasts over 22M followers, has a best bud in Natalie Portman, who took home the Academy Award in 2011 for the film Black Swan.

The actress revealed her and Britney’s surprising alliance during an interview on the series A Little Late With Lilly Singh after the talk show host showed her audience a photo of Natalie and Britney back in 2002.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Portman explained how her back history as a child performer and Britney’s coincidentally collided.

“We were understudies for the same show when we were kids. So we both were, like, child actresses,” Portman said on the late-night talker.

“And she understudied and then she got the part in The Mickey Mouse Club and she left and I took over for her. And so then when we were, like, 18 and both of us had had different careers — she obviously became a pop icon and I was acting — and then we met up again and we were like, ‘We both had the same first job. That’s wild.'”

The actress said that in 2002, the two young women also co-hosted a New Year’s Eve bash together.

Natalie did not state if she and Britney were still close, nor did she comment on the singer and entertainer’s personal struggles.

The Inquisitr recently reported on Britney’s latest Instagram post that showed singer enjoying a bike ride wearing a sports bra and short shorts, showing off her fit and toned physique for her millions of fans. Taking the video was someone following behind in a golf cart. In the caption, Spears exclaimed over how much fun she had riding her bike in her neighborhood, writing “wheeeee.”

Loading...

Britney has appeared relaxed and happy in her latest series of social media posts, likely because that despite any ongoing personal drama within her family, such as an alleged incident where her father Jamie Spears stuck her eldest son Preston, she is in a good place personally in her long term relationship with boyfriend Sam Asghari. Britney is also a mother to son Jayden James with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Sam recently dished to E! News about his romantic nights with the singer, spent watching movies, cuddling together and enjoying their time together. He also revealed that “She teaches me, she inspires me with her career [and] with her life.”