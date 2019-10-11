Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Midriff In Matching Two-Piece

Nicole Scherzinger was recently in London, U.K., and made sure her fashion game was on point.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker did some promo for the upcoming season of The X Factor and stunned in a matching two-piece. Scherzinger wore a shimmery ensemble which consisted of a crop top which showed off one of her shoulders and midriff and a long skirt which still showed off a little leg.

On the carpet, Nicole posed with her hand on her hip and served a strong expression. She accessorized herself with hoop earrings, bracelets, and a couple of rings while she wore her hair down but slicked back off her face. The tanned beauty glowed and showed who is boss.

In her caption, she mentioned that she popped into London for the day to promote the show.

In the space of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 61,000 likes, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“Stunning! As always!” one user wrote.

“Yaaas! Slaying as always!” another shared.

“GLAMOROUS. Gorgeous goddess go off,” a third mentioned.

“Pic three just knocked me out,” a fourth fan remarked.

“I wish I looked like you,” a fifth follower commented adding multiple flame emoji.

The upcoming season of The X Factor will be a celebrity special.

Scherzinger is currently one busy lady working on three TV shows on three different continents. Aside from The X Factor in the U.K., she has been working on Australia’s Got Talent and The Masked Singer in the U.S.

Last month, The Sun reported that Nicole will re-unite with the Pussycat Dolls for a tour and new music. However, Scherzinger told E! News that she cannot confirm if this is true, per The Inquisitr.

The plan is for Scherzinger to reunite with all the original members, Melody Thornton, Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, and Jessica Sutta.

“I’ve heard about those rumors as well. I cannot confirm those rumors,” the “Baby Love” songstress stated.

“I love my girls, I miss touring with them, we had the best times together. But I can’t confirm anything right now.”

“Because I’m so busy, I’m doing three different shows on three different continents,” she continued.

At the height of their success, the Pussycat Dolls were one of the biggest girl groups. Their debut album, PCD, sold more than 9 million copies worldwide and included some of their signature hits — “Don’t Cha” featuring Busta Rhymes, “Beep” featuring will.i.am, and “Buttons” featuring Snoop Dogg.

