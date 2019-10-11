‘Maxim’s Helpful Hottie’ Caitlin O’Connor Sizzles In A Fishnet Bikini

Caitlin O’Connor sizzled in her latest update to Instagram, where she wore a daring fishnet bikini and made fans go wild. It’s pictures like her latest that explain her nearly 590,000 followers and why she was once crowed by Maxim as one of the “10 Hottest Girls in America.”

It was not just Maxim that noticed her charms. She was also won Sports Illustrated’s “Lovely Lady of the Day” seven times, and was placed at number eight in MODE Lifestyle Magazine’s World’s 100 Most Beautiful Women of 2016.

She has not just modeled, but also dipped her toe into the entertainment industry. In addition to being a host for several channels and events, she also appeared in television shows Two and a Half Men, Ray Donovan, and Entourage.

Now, she also works as an Instagram influencer, with brands such as Fashion Nova and KO Watches. Her latest picture is with the latter.

In the shot, she wears a very daring black fishnet bikini. The lining matches her skin perfectly, so it almost appears like she has nothing beneath the black fishnet. The top is a classic triangle shape, and manages to ably show off her cleavage with its deep plunge.

Thanks to her pose, looking straight at the camera, her toned midriff and hourglass figure are fully on display. A pair of straps from her underwear come up to nearly her belly button, hugging her hips. The main part of her bottom is also fishnet, matching the top.

Caitlin’s blonde hair is styled into a chic bun, and she wears a muted cat-eye with peachy eyeshadow. She also accessorized with a white watch, unsurprisingly from KO Watches.

The picture earned over 6,700 likes and more than 220 comments. That said, Caitlin is popular not just with fans, but also with people in the industry. An incredibly large number of her comments come from other verified accounts of fellow models, actresses, and celebs.

“Absolutely stunning and beautiful,” wrote filmmaker Victoria Fratz.

“Fires flaming!” added model and actress Arielle Ray.

“Killing the game,” concluded model and blogger Shannon Baker.

Loading...

The picture was taken in Los Angeles, where Caitlin now lives and works. She moved there for college from Pennsylvania to pursue her love of the entertainment world.

However, she still makes time to travel, and attended Burning Man Festival in Nevada this past August. She also recently posted a picture from Austin, Texas.

Though it did not have a location tag, she also recently stunned fans with a picture hiking in the mountains. She wore only a skimpy low-cut bathing suit for the occasion, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.