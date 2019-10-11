Alessandra Ambrosio Wows In The Tiniest Strapless Bikini On A Yacht

The former Victoria's Secret model is wearing the skimpiest bikini in a hot new photo.

Alessandra Ambrosio is flashing a whole lot of skin as she put her flawless model body on display in a stunning new photo. The model – who was one of Victoria’s Secret’s most famous faces until she hung up her wings in 2017 – stripped down to her two-piece for a seriously hot new photo shared online this week.

Gal Floripa, Alessandra’s own swimwear line, posted the new photo of the mom of two on October 10 which showed her rocking a skimpy black strapless bikini while posing on the water during a trip on what looked to be a luxury yacht.

The fit 38-year-old supermodel wowed the account’s followers in the two-piece, that was made up of a tiny bandeau-style top which revealed even more skin with a large circle cut-out across the chest with a shell embellishment.

She paired the look with a pair of matching low-rise black bikini bottoms that sat well below her waist and featured the same fun shell embellishment dangling off her hips.

The star – who’s walked the runway for huge fashion brands such as Chanel, Prada, and Louis Vuitton over her lengthy career – appeared to have taken a dip in the water as she slicked her long and wet brunette hair back away from her face.

Alessandra also kept her eyes protected from the sun with a pair of small round sunglasses on her face as the ocean and stunning scenery could be seen behind her.

In the caption, Gal Floripa revealed that the star was wearing the Aurora top with the Orion bottom in the color Onyx.

Earlier this year, Ambrosio spoke openly about how important it was for her to have pieces in the collection that can be mixed and matched to create different looks.

“It was so much fun to create the collection. We chose our favorite cuts for the swimwear and from there chose colors and fabrics. We chose comfortable fabrics that had a little bit of shimmer and they’re a little bit iridescent,” the star told People.

“We have four different types of bottoms and five different types of tops that you can kind of mix and match and just whatever makes your body feel comfortable and gives the nice shape that you’re looking for,” Ambrosio added.

She’s shown off several of those different looks on Gal Floripa’s and her own Instagram account ever since, most recently setting pulses racing as she sported a nude bikini during another photo shoot for the range.

Alessandra’s also got her girlfriends – including her sister Aline Ambrosio and Gisele Coria who she founded the brand with – in on the action to model pieces from the line, as the group recently gathered together to pose in different styles for a sizzling beach photo shoot.