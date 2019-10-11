Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Flaunts Her Curves In Cleavage-Baring High-Cut Bodysuit

Abby Dowse has spent the better part of summer showing off her fabulous figure along with her incredible tan on Instagram. On Friday, she put both on display in a mint green bodysuit in her latest update.

In the post, Abby stood inside near a window. Her bodysuit consisted of a sheer lace design that featured a plunging neckline that accentuated her voluptuous chest. A small bow at the center of the neckline added a feminine touch to the sexy vibe. The high-cut legs on the lacy number drew attention to Abby’s smooth abs and her toned thighs. The light green color highlighted the beauty’s bronze skin, and light streaming in from the outside made Abby’s smooth skin glow.

Abby wore a full face of makeup with a pink gloss on her lips. Her long hair was straightened and tossed behind her shoulders. Abby added a bit of bling to the look with dainty pendant necklaces, a bracelet and large hoop earrings. The stunner gave the camera sultry look as she stuck a pose for the camera.

Abby’s followers raved over how hot she looked in the bodysuit.

“Bodysuits always look incredible on you,” one follower said, adding that the pieces showed off her curves so well.

“I swear you look so beautiful in a one piece then you do in two pieces,” said another admirer.

One fan told Abby the look was “beautiful, elegant, and hot at the same.”

“Everything you wear is so stunning on you,” wrote one follower.

That seems to be the case. Abby always manages to looks incredible in whatever she wears. She seems to favor bikinis, and must have dozens of styles ranging from sparkly numbers to tiny string ensembles. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the stunner recently visited Bali, and she looked amazing an itty-bitty orange bikini while vacationing on the tropical island.

Abby also seems to have an abundance of lingerie in a variety of styles and colors — all of which look amazing on her.

The Instagram sensation seems to know exactly what her 1.4 million followers like to see, and she seems comfortable enough in her own skin to show most of it off in titillating apparel. Even when she chooses to cover up her curves, she still manages to pull off a sensual vibe. Earlier in the year, she rocked a sexy white dress.

Fans wanting to see more of Abby can follow her Instagram account.