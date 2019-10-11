Jessica Killings Goes Topless In Two New Instagram Photos: ‘I Bring Out The Whip!’

Just days after she tantalized her fans in a see-through lingerie set, model Jessica Killings was back on Instagram on Thursday, sharing two photos where she went completely topless, including one that came with a bit of a warning about telling someone they eat too much.

The first of the two photos was posted earlier that day, showing Jessica wearing nothing but an extremely short gray skirt and a black biker cap, using a whip to censor her bare breasts as she flashed a sultry look at the camera. Apart from teasing a lot of cleavage, the image also gave viewers a very good look at the rest of the model’s flawless figure, as she showcased her flat midsection and athletic thighs in her seriously skimpy outfit.

In her caption, Jessica hinted at what could follow if people tell her that she’s eating too much of a certain type of Mexican food. She credited Los Angeles-based photographer Ryan Astamendi for the snap, which, in the day or so it was posted, has garnered over 37,000 likes and driven almost 450 people to the comments section.

It’s no surprise that a lot of the comments so far have focused on food, and how it doesn’t seem to have any effect on the model’s physique. Likewise, a good number of fans also don’t appear to have any problem getting whipped for their troubles, as they conveniently ignored Jessica’s warning and reminded her about her apparent proclivity for eating tacos.

“Oooooooooh eat all the tacos you want baby,” said one Instagram user, offering a twist on what seemed to be the most common comment on Jessica’s photo.

“Damn! I’m here for the taco diet! All day every day!” another remarked, adding a pair of emoji and saying that Jessica represents “body goals.”

“Yesssss Jess I need this in a 72×72 on my wall babe,” a third fan gushed, ignoring the food references.

Later on Thursday, Jessica returned to Instagram to share another snap that apparently came from the same photoshoot, this time in black-and-white. Here, she was using both of her arms to cover up, with her right hand holding a cigarette and her left hand on the whip as she flashed another smoldering stare to level up the sex appeal.

This second photo has gotten close to 17,000 likes in the eight hours or so since it was posted, and given that it was very similar to the first topless image, Jessica asked her fans whether they prefer black-and-white or color. She also tagged Fashion Nova in her post, possibly hinting that the images were part of a promotional campaign for the brand.

As it seems, a lot of Jessica’s fans don’t mind whether the photo is in color or black-and-white, just as long as they get to see her posting sexy new snaps on her Instagram.

“Damm.. u r so freaking hot…beauty carved so much sensuality and perfection..cant get hotter than this,” said one such follower, trailing their comment with several fire emoji.