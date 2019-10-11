Jenni Farley ‘Hurt & Disrespected’ After Young Boyfriend Touched ‘Jersey Shore’ Pal Inappropriately On Camera

Jenni Farley, “JWoww” on MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation said in a lengthy Instagram post that she felt “disrespected” and “hurt” by the actions of younger boyfriend, pro-wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello and castmate Angelina Pivarnick. During the cringe-worthy episode as the cameras rolled, Zack inappropriately touched and flirted with Angelina while the group was out at a Las Vegas club.

Viewers of the series finally had the chance to meet the new and much younger boyfriend of Jenni, who divorced husband Roger Mathews, the father of her two children Meilani and Greyson, earlier this year. The reality star talked about the man she called “24” at length for several episodes prior. The nickname came after she revealed how old Zack was to her shocked castmates, Angelina and Deena Nicole Cortese.

In an Instagram post that appeared shortly after the conclusion of the episode, Jenni stated “After seeing tonight’s episode I’m pretty hurt. I feel disrespected by someone I called a friend and someone who stated they loved me. For 5 months I was kept in the dark about this. For 5 months I was naive, probably laughed at and made into a storyline that will forever haunt me. My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight’s episode is to know your value. Don’t’ ever lower your standards.”

What happens in Vegas… comes out in the Shore House. This season of #JSFamilyVacation is FAR from over! ???? pic.twitter.com/4QRTLY2UNs — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) October 10, 2019

Fans followed up Jenni’s post with more questions than answers. They wondered, after seeing the teaser trailer for the next two episodes, just how much in the dark Jenni was about the uncomfortable situation when she is seen viciously trying to attack her castmate during a family dinner. Many fans also stuck by Angelina on the social media site, stating that it was Zack that the mother of two should take issue with, as he should have had more respect for her than to touch her castmate on her lower back and buttocks while they were at a Las Vegas club and Jenni was almost passed out at her boyfriend’s feet.

Angelina was also seen in the teaser for the upcoming episodes telling her fiance, Chris Larangeira about the events that transpired that afternoon and evening.

Castmate Vinny Guadagnino questioned Zack’s behavior at the beginning of the episode, where the newbie cast member was asking very personal questions about Angelina’s sex life. Vinny revealed that while he felt it was okay for the core cast to joke with one another in that manner, it was not appropriate for what Vinny called an “outsider” to come in and make lewd jokes.

“Why are you riding me about these things and you’ve only known me for 20 minutes?” Angelina said to Zack earlier in the episode. “From now on, my sex life is none of anyone’s business and what happens in my sex life is off-limits.”

Vinny, who arrived at the club when his friends were drinking and having a good time after his Chippendale’s gig, saw the incident with Angelina unfold later in the episode and was heard on camera wondering how Jenni would react if she was coherent enough to witness the questionable events in front of her.

Both Jenni and Angelina then engaged in a Twitter war as the episode aired, with Jenni placing the blame on Angelina for the incident and she, in turn, defending herself.

Ummm you told zack about your sex life via FaceTime when we were with Lauren’s in Vegas… and also how you can’t stand Chris because he doesn’t pay attention to anything you say ???? but I’ll save that for another day Angelina https://t.co/wvtAPMcdlc — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) October 11, 2019

The Inquisitr previously reported that Farley teased her relationship with Zack during the summer of 2019 by posting a photo of herself and her “mystery man” in bed together.

The drama between Angelina and Jenni will continue to unfold, per the teaser trailer, over the next two episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.