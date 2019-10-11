Victoria’s Secret’s Devon Windsor Shows Skin In Cut-Out Swimsuit In Hot New Photo

Devon's putting her model body on display in her cut-out one-piece.

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor is no stranger to showing some skin in her swimwear, and she’s once again proving why she’s one of the lingerie brand’s most recognizable models. In a sizzling outdoor shoot to promote her own swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim, she flashed some skin in a new shot posted to social media.

The photo shared by Devon Windsor Swim’s official Instagram page on October 10 showed the stunning star rocking a fun yellow and white print swimsuit with a high neck and high-cut bottom to highlight her mile-long legs.

Windsor’s unique bathing suit featured cut-outs on either side of her waist to show off her seriously slim and toned middle with a tied design across the center of her stomach.

The star was clearly a little hungry during the professional photo shoot, as she appeared to be chowing down on a pineapple segment while posing up against a palm tree.

The gorgeous model – who’s also walked the runway for some of the biggest fashion brands in the world such as Moschino, Oscar de la Renta, and Chanel – let her long hair flow down as she looked towards the camera with a sultry glare while opening her mouth wide to eat the fruit.

The account didn’t reveal exactly where the photo was taken, though this most definitely isn’t the only time Devon has stripped down to her swimwear for a photo shoot.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the gorgeous 25-year-old recently rocked a pretty skimpy bikini look as she got wet in the ocean in a video posted to her the official Instagram of her recently launched swim line.

Windsor also treats her own followers to a look at her model body in bikinis and swimsuits, as she rocked another pair of seriously tiny bikini bottoms in the same yellow and white print as her one-piece in a photo she shared with her more than 1 million followers last month.

As for how she always looks so picture perfect whether she’s showing some skin in her swimwear or in her lingerie, Devon recently shared her tips with Hola! USA.

“I always just say this…even for selfies or anything, just good lighting because there’s nothing worse than bad lighting,” the supermodel explained.

“Know your angles, like don’t have bent posture and like sit like this, you know like work it,” Windsor continued.