Jennifer Lopez Shows A Lot Of Flesh On New Single Cover

Jennifer Lopez dropped a new single today, and the “If You Had My Love” hitmaker is showing a lot of skin on the artwork.

Her latest release, “Baila Conmigo,” came out today and is another single where Lopez is singing in Spanish.

For the cover, Lopez appears to be completely nude. The only item of clothing she has on is the barely-there netted garment on the top half of her body. Jennifer is sitting down and has been photographed from the side. Her legs are on display while she rocks an over-the-shoulder pose. She is staring directly at the camera lens with a strong expression. Lopez is known for changing her image all the time and is sporting long straight hair for this artwork.

In her Instagram caption, she mentions that Steven Gomillion shot the cover.

Lopez has been making headlines a lot recently, and fortunately for her, it’s all good.

Last month, Jennifer announced that she will be doing the Super Bowl Halftime show with “Underneath Your Clothes” songstress Shakira. The NFL Championship game will take place next year at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on February 2.

The “On The Floor” chart-topper recently starred in the big-screen movie Hustlers alongside Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, and Julia Stiles. The film received rave reviews by critics, which The Inquisitr reported.

Over the years, she has appeared in many other successful blockbuster movies, including Anaconda, Maid in Manhattan, Monster-in-Law, The Back-up Plan, and Second Act.

As for music, Lopez has released eight studio albums to date — On The 6, J.Lo, This Is Me… Then, Rebirth, Como Ama una Mujer, Brave, Love?, and A.K.A. Her last album release was five years ago in 2014.

On Spotify, she currently has more than 12.9 million monthly listeners who play her music around the globe.

It seems her personal life is also going great. Jennifer got engaged to American baseball player Alex Rodriguez, who she has been in a relationship with since 2017.

