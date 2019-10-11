Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Lashes Out At Shauna Over Flo’s Sacrifice

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, October 14 reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) is still very bitter when it comes to the Fultons. She will angrily lash out at Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) after she discovers that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) was the mysterious anonymous kidney donor, per She Knows Soaps.

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) had a successful kidney transplant after she all but gave up hope at ever finding a donor. At the time, she was so grateful that someone was willing to make such a huge sacrifice on her behalf. Bill Spencer opined, “That donor is a hero to me,” and was thankful that Katie was being given another chance at life. Brooke, in particular, was also very vocal about the kidney donor, calling the stranger an “angel.”

“Today, this wonderful person has become part of us.”

Little did they know that Katie’s benefactor was, in fact, Flo. Ever since the Logans discovered Flo’s role in the baby swap, they have made sure that she knows that she is no longer welcome in their family. They felt that she and her mother used their kindness to further themselves and have cast them out. Katie personally visited Flo and told her that she wasn’t a Logan and that her father, Storm Logan, would be ashamed of her. Katie also advised Flo to leave town.

However, at least one person will do an about-turn when they learn that Flo was the person who gave Katie the kidney. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke will lash out at Shauna when she sees her at the hospital. This should not be that surprising since Brooke warned Shauna to stay away from her family and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), but Brooke will be angry because Flo donated the kidney.

Katie is grateful to learn that a kidney donor has been found; a secret guardian angel. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/kMIzdyAloM #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Lq6VvM01YK — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 9, 2019

B&B fans know that Flo never wanted her identity to be known. She wanted to give her gift anonymously and requested that her name not be revealed to Katie. But somehow the news will leak that she is the person who gave up her kidney so that Katie could have a chance at life.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke will hurl a nasty accusation at Shauna. She feels that Flo used Katie’s situation to win her spot back in the family. Brooke still feels that the Fultons just manipulate the people for their own gain. Of course, this is not the case. As Flo stated, she just wanted to do something good for the family after she caused them so much pain. Flo wanted to help her aunt and did not even want anyone to know about her sacrifice.

Loading...

Ridge will hear Brooke’s outburst and he will come to Shauna’s defense. He will also be reeling that Brooke, who had just recently expressed her gratitude toward the kidney donor, would now make Flo’s gift into something ugly.

Luckily for Flo, The Inquisitr reports that at least one person believes in her goodness. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) will visit Flo and thank her for her sacrifice.

Don’t forget to watch The Bold and the Beautiful which airs every weekday on CBS. Then catch up on the latest spoilers and B&B news on The Inquisitr.