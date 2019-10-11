Florida Man Who Murdered A Black Man Over A Parking Spot Will Spend 20 Years Behind Bars

Michael Drejka will spend two decades in prison for killing Markeis McGlockton over a parking spot.

In 2018, Michael Drejka of Florida made headlines for his involvement in a shockingly disturbing case. Drejka, a white man, shot Markeis McGlockton, a black man, over a parking space dispute. Having ironically illegally parked his own car, Drejka confronted McGlockton’s girlfriend for parking in a handicapped space at a Circle A Food Mart. This bizarre altercation ended in McGlockton’s murder, according to NPR.

Drejka approached McGlocktons’s girlfriend, Brittany Jacobs, because she had no visible permit that allowed her to be parked in the handicapped parking spot. At the time, Jacobs had been in the family vehicle with two of her children. When McGlockton and his young son left the convenience store and he saw what was going on, he pushed Drejka to the ground, as was captured on video surveillance. He then backs off while Drejka remains on his knees. While still on the ground, Drejka retrieves a concealed weapon and shoots McGlockton, who unfortunately did not survive.

Drejka was later convicted of manslaughter, in what became a highly controversial case. This conviction comes with a maximum sentence of 30 years behind bars. On Thursday, it was determined that Drejka would spend 20 years in prison.

Circuit Judge Joseph A. Bulone who presided over this case, took the time to point out the irony of Drejka’s actions. Had he simply minded his own business instead of attempting to enforce the law in his own way, his fate would have quite likely been much different.

“He just seems to come out of nowhere, kind of like a superhero, to see that he enforces the handicapped parking spot,” Judge Bulone said.

While this crime occured in July of 2018, it wasn’t until August of 2018 that law enforcement decided to press charges. As The Inquisitr previously reported, this is because of the controversial Florida Stand Your Ground law. This law states that even if retreating to a position of safety is possible, it is still permissible in some cases to use lethal force in such an altercation. It was also made more challenging to prosecute Drejka due to the fact that he was in fact licensed to carry a concealed weapon. Thus, it would need to be proved that he did in fact shoot McGlockton without reasonable cause.

FLORIDA MAN ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH MANSLAUGHTER IN MURDER OF MARKEIS MCGLOCKTON pic.twitter.com/9QbyNwrq06 — BET (@BET) August 15, 2018

Prosecutor Scott Rosenwasser fiercely defending McGlockton’s actions in court, claiming that he only acted because he believed his family to be in danger.

“You know what Markeis McGlockton is guilty of? He is guilty of loving and trying to protect his family and he died because of it,” Rosenwasser said.