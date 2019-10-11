Britney Spears Cycles Around In Sports Bra And Short Shorts

Superstar Britney Spears enjoyed a bike ride through her neighborhood today, and she shared a beautiful video of herself pedaling in the idyllic setting to Instagram. The singer’s 22.8 million followers on the popular social media platform responded immediately to the new post.

In the clip, the “I U Seek Amy” singer rode a white bicycle through her neighborhood. Spears wore a black sports bra with light-colored piping, and she paired it with tiny red plaid shorts. She pulled her long blond locks back in a high ponytail for the exercise. Red tennis shoes finished off the casual afternoon look. The outfit showed off Spears’ toned and fit back. The workout outfit also revealed that she has Dimples of Venus on her lower back.

As Britney cycled, somebody followed along behind her in a golf cart type vehicle and shot the video of her excursion. In the caption, Spears exclaimed over how much fun she had riding her bike in her neighborhood. She even joyfully wrote, “wheeeee.” During the action, at one point, the singer reached down and picked a wedgie out of her backside.

Before an entire hour went by, over 232,000 people hit the “like” button to express support for the “Toxic” singer. At least 1,300 Instagram users also left a supportive comment for Spears. However, several eagle-eyed fans recognized that the video likely wasn’t taken today, given the color of Britney’s hair.

“Definitely not shot today,” one wrote.

“BLOND HAIRRRRR?” questioned another.

“Are you blonde again?” a third wondered.

Many followers adored the glimpse into the singer’s life, even though it’s unclear when the video happened.

“Queen of cycling!” a follower declared.

“BIKEney!” quipped another fan.

“So beautiful, just like you! Hope you had a great day… love you,” replied a follower.

Loading...

The video isn’t the singer’s first for today, and in a previous post, it looked like Spears still rocked her darker locks, which is why some followers felt sure the neighborhood bicycling video wasn’t filmed today.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Spears had a lot of fun with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, earlier today when the two spoke a different language while Spears put animal ears on them using a filter. Sam is teaching Britney Farsi, and the phrase they said is “I love you,” and Asghari said it out loud to his girlfriend in the clip.

Not surprisingly, fans responded to the “Gimme More” singer with plenty of love and support.