Andi Dorfman Shuts Down Rumors That She’s Dating Tyler Cameron

Tyler Cameron is reportedly still single.

Andi Dorfman starred as the Bachelorette during the show’s tenth season. While she did find love on the show and got engaged to contestant Josh Murray, they ended up going through a nasty split. Dorfman has published a book about her experience in the reality television world and often participates in Bachelor themed podcasts. Most recently she’s been rumored to be dating Bachelorette fan favorite Tyler Cameron. However, Dorfman insists they are just friends, according to Cosmopolitan.

Cameron appeared on the most recent season of The Bachelorette starring Hannah Brown and won over hearts across America with his good looks and charming personality. Despite having made a strong connection with Brown, the southern belle ultimately choose Jed Wyatt over Cameron. This was a decision fans majorly disagreed with and eventually resulted in heartbreak for Brown. When Brown’s brief engagement came to a close, there was talk about she and Cameron possibly reconciling. Nevertheless, hopes for such a re-connection were dashed when Cameron was seen out about with other woman, including Dorfman.

In August, paparazzi caught Dorfman kissing Cameron on the cheek, thus bringing about dating rumors. In a recent interview, Dorfman shut down romance rumors involving she and Cameron and discussed how she felt about being shipped with the fan favorite. She joked about how quickly the rumors change when you are one of the stars of Bachelor nation.

“I don’t think they ship us anymore. I think the Gigi Hadid rumors put that to rest. I was like, ‘No, I’m good. I’m in the clear on this one.’ It’s funny how that spins. But it is what it is. I get it. I’ve been in reality TV. I know Bachelor nation.”

Of course, shortly after he was spotted with Dorfman, Cameron was also pictured with super model Gigi Hadid. He and Hadid were photographed going on dinner dates, strolling through the city, and even attending Hadid’s grandmother’s funeral. They appeared to be a full blown couples.

Yet, as The Inquisitr previously reported, things have cooled off between the pair, according to Cameron. He’s referred to Hadid merely as his ‘friend’ on multiple occasions and appears to want to keep things casual. He has been fairly tight lipped about his current relationship status.