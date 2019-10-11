Donald Trump Slams Ilhan Omar At Minnesota Rally, Calls Her ‘America-Hating Socialist’

The president also called Rep. Omar a 'disgrace' and questioned why Minnesota voters voted her into office.

As President Donald Trump faces increased scrutiny and an impeachment battle over his July 25 phone call to the Ukrainian president, he seemingly blew off steam at a Thursday night rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota by attacking several high-profile Democrats.

According to The Hill, one of those Democrats who took the brunt of his verbal attacks is Rep. Ilhan Omar, a freshman lawmaker who represents the district in which Trump held the packed 2020 presidential re-election rally.

Trump called out Minnesota voters for electing Omar to office while accusing the Democratic lawmaker of favoring terrorist groups like Al Qaeda. The president also accused Omar of hating the very country in which she serves in public office.

“Congresswoman Omar is a America-hating socialist. She minimized the September 11th attack on our homeland, where far more than 3,000 people died. Saying, ‘some people did something,’ Trump proclaimed at the rally, receiving cheers from the large audience.

“How do you have such a person representing you in Minnesota? She is a disgrace to our country,” Trump added. “I’m very angry with you people right now.”

Not long after Trump’s torrent of attacks on Omar, she responded to the president’s word with a tweet condemning his hatred for her while adding a link to a page where her supporters could donate to her political campaign.

“At his rally just now, Trump called me an ‘America-hating socialist’ and a ‘disgrace.’ He shouted xenophobic conspiracy theories about me. He scolded my district for voting for me.His hate is no match for our movement. Stand with me by donating now,” Omar tweeted.

Omar, who is one of the first two Muslim lawmakers elected in the United States, was also the first Muslim representative to wear a religious headscarf on the House floor. The Minnesota congresswoman has firmly denied holding any anti-American sentiment and was at the forefront of a group of Democrats who leveled harsh criticism at Trump and his administration for the current conditions on the southern U.S. border.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Omar recently made headlines after filing for divorce from her husband, Ahmed Hirsi. The couple’s split came on the heels of reports that the two were separated and that Omar potentially married her brother as an immigration law loophole.

After facing a fierce round of media speculation, Omar and Hirsi responded to the matter with a joint statement, essentially blaming the media for straining their relationship and for the added stress on their family, which includes three children.

Their divorce marks the second time they’ve legally split, as they were remarried in 2018.