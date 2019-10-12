Gwen Stefani Rocks Skintight Playsuit & Fishnet Stockings

As Gwen Stefani returns to Las Vegas to continue her “Just A Girl” residency on October 11, the busy songstress is once again commuting between Sin City and Los Angeles. That way, the “Hollaback Girl” is able to entertain on stage at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater and also judge and mentor The Voice hopefuls for Season 17.

While Gwen blasts off on in Las Vegas for her high octane show, the blond bombshell showed up on Instagram to herald her return to the high-rolling Nevada desert town on Friday night. She uploaded a sexy image that showed the entertainer in her, as she was warbling into a mic while her likeness was beamed onto a huge screen.

Gwen shared her provocative photo with her 9.4 million fans and followers as she wore a long-sleeved, high-necked black patent leather playsuit that was super-short and shiny. The garment allowed Gwen to flash her tiny waist and her well-toned legs, as she also rocked fishnet stockings under solid, thigh-high black over-the-knee socks adorned with white stripes.

The warbler’s straight, thick hair was pulled up into a glamorous ponytail as she also wore a dramatic face of makeup. Gwen wore a deep red pout, darkened eyebrows, and exaggerated eye makeup so pronounced that even the fans in the back row of the theater would be able to witness her expressions.

In other words, Gwen was a shining star even before she hit the stage in Las Vegas. Her 9 million fans and followers were enthusiastic about her latest upload, which earned more than 31,000 likes and more than 380 comments.

“Such an amazing show! I saw it twice!” stated one admirer, who was obviously enthralled by Gwen’s talents.

“I’ll be there!! So excited,” exclaimed another fan.

“Gwen has many talents — she’s basically the best looking woman on the entire planet — and one of my fav artists of all time,” gushed a third individual, who appears to be Team Gwen all the way.

“Have a awesome show tonight! Love you Gwen,” said a fourth follower, who wished Gwen well as she heads back to Las Vegas for her “Just A Girl” concert at the Zappos Theater.

That said, as Gwen continues to travel between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, Blake Shelton’s girlfriend will be very busy. Sadly, the hitmaker announced she will not return to “The Voice” next season since the “Just A Girl” songstress is experiencing tight scheduling commitments as she works on both the NBC show and her Vegas residency.

Besides her musical obligations, Gwen is raising three sons as a single mother as well as nurturing her relationship with Blake. Doing all this, and doing it right, proves that even superstars need to tighten the proverbial reins when too many obligations get in the way of each other.

To stay up-to-date with the in-demand star, follow Gwen Stefani’s Instagram account.