‘Dragon Ball Heroes’ Episode 16 Confirms Death Of An Evil God

Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 16, which is titled “Zamasu Versus Universe 7! Ambition’s End!,” featured the intense battle between Evil Zamasu and the Universe 7 fighters. While Core Area Warriors leader Super Hearts is absorbing the power of Universe Seed, Evil Zamasu is defending him from the attacks of Son Goku, Vegeta, Future Trunks, Piccolo, and Android 17. Evil Zamasu may have been outnumbered, but with his incredible power and immortal body, he still held the upper hand in the fight.

During the battle, Future Trunks asked Evil Zamasu why he is helping a mortal like Super Hearts. As everyone knows, Evil Zamasu has strong hatred of mortals and he once tried to use Son Goku’s body to execute the Zero Mortal Plan. Evil Zamasu revealed that once Super Hearts defeats Zeno-sama, no one could ever stop him from his plan to eliminate all the mortals.

After blocking all the attacks of the Universe 7 fighters, Evil Zamasu started his counterattack with Hammer of Judgment. Evil Zamasu followed by single blows to each of the Universe 7 fighters. After using a huge amount of energy in their previous battle against Giant Kamioren, it’s very noticeable that Son Goku, Vegeta, Future Trunks, Piccolo, and Android 17 already looked sluggish and less powerful. Luckily, in the Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 16, two strong reinforcements came to give the Universe 7 fighters a hand in their ongoing battle against Evil Zamasu.

The latest episode of Dragon Ball Heroes showed Jiren the Gray and Hit arriving at Universe 7 to fight Evil Zamasu. Jiren didn’t say any words why he came to Universe 7, but Piccolo believes that the Universe 11’s Kaioshin sent him. A few seconds after Jiren arrived, Hit also appeared and attacked Evil Zamasu. Hit told Son Goku that the Universe 6’s Kaioshin hired him to assassinate the Core Area Warriors.

Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 16 featured the three strongest fighters in all the universes – Son Goku, Jiren, and Hit – teaming up in taking down Evil Zamasu. However, even before they touched Evil Zamasu, a strong shockwave pushed them back and other Universe 7 fighters. It came from the giant cube where Super Hearts is, and it seems to be the signal that his transformation is complete.

Aside from the changes in his appearance, Super Hearts has massive improvements with his power, which is proven by Son Goku’s reaction after feeling his aura. Super Hearts called himself the “Ultimate Godslayer.” After absorbing the power of Universe Seed, the first thing Super Hearts did is kill his comrade Evil Zamasu. Super Hearts revealed that his main goal is to destroy all the gods no matter they are good or bad.