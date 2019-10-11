‘One Piece’ Episode 906 Preview Hints At Clash Between Two Members Of Worst Generation

The latest episode of One Piece mainly focused on the fight between Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Bakura Town’s boss and Beast Pirates Headliner Holdem. Before her body was crushed by Kamijiro, Otama was successfully saved by Luffy. The two were about to escape from Bakura Town together with the fresh food that Roronoa Zoro and Okiku stole from the Beast Pirates, but Luffy stopped after seeing Otama’s swollen cheeks.

After learning what happened, Luffy decided to make Holdem pay for hurting his friend, Otama. A furious Luffy launched a powerful Gomu Gomu no Red Hawk and knocked Holdem out. Aside from the battle between Luffy and Holdem, One Piece Episode 905 also hinted at the clash between two members of the Worst Generation: Heart Pirates captain Trafalgar D. Water Law and Hawkins Pirates captain and Beast Pirates Headliner Basil Hawkins.

While Hawkins was on his way to give Holdem a hand against Luffy, Zoro, and Okiku, Law, who decided to cover his face to prevent himself from being recognized, showed up to stop him and his subordinates. Law thinks that it will be best for him and the Straw Hat Pirates alliance to eliminate Hawkins before he reports to Emperor Kaido about their presence in the Land of Wano.

According to the preview, One Piece Episode 906, which is titled “Duel! The Magician and the Surgeon of Death!,” will feature the start of the fight between Law and Hawkins.

“Law and Hawkins finally clash. It’s a battle of the brains. Which one of them will win?”

Unlike Luffy and Emperor Kaido, who have incredible physical strengths, Law and Hawkins mostly rely on their brains when fighting. Both members of the Worst Generation use mind-blowing techniques and have eaten Paramecia-type devil fruits.

Hawkins can manipulate straws and knows cartomancy and voodoo magic, while Law can create a spherical spatial barrier, which gives him the power to spatially manipulate anything within the territory.

In the preview for One Piece Episode 906, Law and Hawkins are seen fighting each other with swords. However, Hawkins won’t be dealing with the Heart Pirates captain alone, as he will be receiving some help from his subordinates. Unfortunately, Law could easily take down his underlings by using his devil fruit power to cut their bodies into half.

However, the preview showed Hawkins revealing Law’s true identity. Even without removing the cover on his face, Hawkins must already be aware of who he is dealing with after seeing Law demonstrate his devil fruit ability.