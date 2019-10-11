Demi Rose Flaunts Barely Contained Cleavage In Low-Cut Crop Top

The model also captured fans' attention with World Mental Health Day tips.

Model Demi Rose took to Instagram today and thrilled her 10.4 million followers on the popular social media platform with a revealing picture, as well as her best mental health tips in honor of World Mental Health Day.

In the image, the brunette beauty wore a tiny pink cropped top that barely contained her ample cleavage. The garment tied right under her breasts and provided a view of her chest. It had pink ruffles on both shoulders. Rose rested her chin on her hand as she smiled prettily for the camera.

Pink lip gloss made her lips shine, and dramatic eyelash extensions drew attention to her big brown eyes. The model’s long brown highlighted hair fell in soft waves over one shoulder past her chest. Rose accessorized the casual look with a silver cross on a chain and a ring.

In her caption, Rose told her followers that she’d been thinking of them. They responded positively to the post, with nearly 80,000 hitting the “like” button in under an hour. Plus, more than 1,000 Instagram users also left her an uplifting, positive comment.

“The most beautiful smile in the world,” declared one.

“You have really big eyes!” noted another fan.

“Wow! So beautiful! Thanks for the pic,” exclaimed a third.

In her Instagram story, Rose marked World Mental Health Day. In addition to sharing several positive and affirming memes, she encouraged her followers to take steps to protect their mental health, and Rose provided her top five tips for pulling herself out of a funk when she’s having a bad day.

The model revealed that she talks to her family or friends about how she feels when she feels less than her best.

“Turn your negative thoughts into positive ones,” Rose offered as her second of five tips.

Then, she advised her fans to consider all the great moments they’ve already had in their lives, and she assured them that there will be way more moments like those wonderful ones they’ve enjoyed previously.

Her next piece of advice was to play uplifting music. After all, listening to sad songs likely keeps the listener feeling depressed most of the time. Finally, she encouraged people to pray when they’re feeling down.

Rose also featured her pink top on a few of her clips in the story with Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” playing in the background while she hugged a pink stuffed animal.

