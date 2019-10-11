‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Xander Scrambles To Keep Sarah In Salem, Gabi Lashes Out

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, October 11, reveal that many characters’ fates will be up in the air heading into the weekend, and fans won’t want to miss a moment of the cliffhanger episode.

Soap Hub reports that fans will watch as Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) will scramble to figure out a way to keep Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) in Salem. Sarah is currently in a bad position as she’s pregnant with Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) baby. The couple split before she found out that she was pregnant, and Eric quickly moved on to his former girlfriend and the love of his life, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), after finding out that she was still alive.

Sarah doesn’t want to interfere with Eric and Nicole’s relationship, or feel like a burden to them, so she’s keeping quiet about her pregnancy for now, and she’s decided to leave Salem in order to raise her child without Eric knowing about it.

Meanwhile, Xander knows all about the pregnancy and doesn’t want Sarah to leave, because she’s fallen head over heels for her. He’ll try to figure out some way to keep her in town, and the obvious choice would be to offer to raise the baby with Sarah and pretend to be the child’s father so that Eric isn’t suspicious.

Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will continue to lash out in her grief over husband Stefan DiMera’s (Brandon Barash) death. Everyone, including Will Horton (Chandler Massey), Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), Lani Price (Sal Stowers), and even Doug Williams (Bill Hayes), have begged Gabi to donate Stefan’s heart in hopes of saving Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes).

On Friday, Gabi will lash out at Lani for shooting Stefan and sending him to an early grave, as Doug and the rest of the family prepare to say their final goodbyes to Julie while she slowly fades away.

However, Gabi could possibly change her mind at the last minute in order to give Julie a chance at life and reunite her with her family by giving her Stefan’s heart. The decision won’t be an easy one for Gabi, who has had bad blood with Julie for years, stretching back to the murder of Nick Fallon.

Finally, Dr. Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) will find Dr. Rolf (Wilhem Utay) in his lab at the hospital, which Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) secured for him in order to work on his serum. However, Kayla will kick Rolf out of the lab.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of the drama unfold when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.