Alison Brie Rocks Black Bikini During Texas Girls’ Trip

Alison Brie went kayaking and hit up a karaoke bar during her Austin visit.

Alison Brie just proved that it’s still hot enough to wear a bikini in the Lone Star State.

On Thursday, the GLOW actress took to Instagram to give her 942,000 followers an inside look at her recent trip to Austin, Texas. What her collection of photos and videos proved is that it’s definitely not sweater weather in the Live Music Capital of the World. In a snapshot that Alison shared as part of a slideshow, she was pictured flashing some cleavage in a black bikini top. She and a female friend are sitting next to one another on separate kayaks.

In a second photo, she and her friend are standing on a dock with Lady Bird Lake and the arches of the Congress Avenue Bridge as their backdrop. Brie is rocking a pair of short athletic shorts, and she has her bikini top covered up with a life preserver.

The 36-year-old brunette beauty also shared a photo that was taken at one of Austin’s many eateries with an outdoor area, as well as one that was snapped on the shore of Lady Bird Lake. In it, she and her friend are seated on the ground, presumably waiting to see Austin’s famed bat colony swarm out from their urban residence underneath the Congress Avenue Bridge. She’s not the first celebrity that the bats have attracted this fall — TLC star Jana Duggar also watched the flight of the flying mammals during her recent Austin visit.

While Austin’s bats are pretty famous, the Texas city that loves to keep it weird is probably best known for its live music. However, instead of simply listening to a band play at one of the city’s numerous downtown bars, Brie decided to take to the stage herself. At the end of her Instagram slideshow, she and her gal pal can be seen and heard belting out the Edwin McCain song “I’ll Be” at Ego’s on Congress Avenue. The dive bar is a popular spot with karaoke fans.

It probably shouldn’t surprise Alison Brie’s fans that she was so willing to put herself out there like that by hopping on stage and singing her heart out; the talented actress is so comfortable in her own skin that occasionally appears nude on her Netflix series GLOW. During an interview with People, she revealed that she’s never been against filming nude scenes, but she would only strip down for the right project. She said that she was okay with going nude in the series centered on female wrestlers because she found its nude scenes “empowering.”

“It kind of reminding myself that I love my body and I’m not ashamed to share it in a non-sexual way on a show…To show nudity as a representation of female friendship and their closeness and their intimacy, was very exciting to me and very true to who I am,” Brie said. “I feel a little bit more like myself every year of the show.”