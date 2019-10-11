NBA Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns Should Demand A Trade From The Timberwolves, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Will Karl-Anthony Towns follow the footsteps of other NBA superstars?

Since he was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has managed to turn himself into one of the most dominant big men in the league. In his first four years in the NBA, Towns has been consistently showing improvements in his game and has avoided any serious injuries. In 77 games he played last season, Towns posted incredible statistics, averaging 24.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.6 blocks while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Unfortunately, despite his explosive performance almost every night, the Timberwolves remain one of the worst teams in the NBA. So far, Towns hasn’t shown any sign that he’s no longer happy with the team. As a matter of fact, Towns said in an interview with Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic that he is planning to be in Minnesota “for a long time.”

However, at this point in his NBA career, most people believe that Towns will be better off being traded to a legitimate title contender than wasting his prime playing for a mediocre team like the Timberwolves. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, Towns should consider following the footsteps of other NBA superstars and demand a trade from the Timberwolves.

“Basketball would be better off with Towns playing meaningful games in late April and into May. That’s almost certainly not happening with the 2019-20 Timberwolves. They shipped out Jimmy Butler without bringing a star back. They still don’t know what they’re getting from Andrew Wiggins (or, if they do, it isn’t much). They have some intriguing youth, but it could be years before the youngsters consistently contribute at a high level. Towns deserves a chance to see if he can anchor a contender. It’s almost impossible imagining he’ll get that in the Gopher State any time soon.”

Most NBA fans will definitely love to see Towns playing for a team that has a realistic chance of contending for the NBA championship. Towns would undeniably make a huge difference, especially to teams who are in dire need of a frontcourt boost. The young big man would give a team a very reliable scoring option, incredible rebounder, quality rim protector, and a floor-spacer.

As of now, the Timberwolves are still planning to remain competitive in the 2019-20 NBA season. However, in the loaded Western Conference, there is a strong chance that Minnesota will be suffering another huge disappointment. If they are serious about keeping Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves should highly consider making major upgrades on their roster before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline. According to a previous The Inquisitr article, the trade that would send Chris Paul and Danilo Gallinari to Minnesota in exchange for Andrew Wiggins could be a potential “all-in push” for the Timberwolves to give Towns help.