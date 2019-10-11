Swedish Smokeshow Anna Nystrom Rocks Pigtail Braids While Bursting Out Of Tiny Knit Tank Top

Anna Nystrom’s latest social media share is driving her fans wild.

As those who follow the fitness model on Instagram know, pretty much nothing is off-limits for Anna when it comes to posting sultry photos. The Swedish-born beauty regularly shows off her killer figure on the platform in a wide variety of outfits including workout-chic gear, bikinis, crop tops, and more. In the most recent social media post that was shared for fans, Anna sizzles in another hot snapshot.

For the selfie photo op, the stunner appears to be posing in a room in her home. Just behind her sits a big vase with feathers and a cozy-looking couch. The bombshell looks directly into the camera for the beautiful image, wearing her long blond locks in pigtail braids and also sporting a gorgeous face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

The model accessorizes the look with a single gold bracelet on her wrist and shows off her amazing body in a sexy black-knit tank top that is adorned with a sheer flower pattern in the middle. The NSFW top leaves little to be desired as it features a low-cut top that Nystrom nearly bursts out of.

In the caption of the shot, Anna simply added a black heart emoji.

Since the photo went live on her page earlier today, it’s garnered a ton of attention for the blond bombshell, with over 93,000 likes and 1,100-plus comments. Most fans were quick to rave over the model’s stunning figure while countless others simply dropped a line to let Nystrom know that she’s gorgeous. A few more followers just flooded the comments section with emoji.

“Hi Anna, you are an incredible woman,” one follower commented, adding a series of flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“Gorgeous…So Hottiee Babe,” another social media user raved.

“Beautiful Senorita,” one more fan gushed. “Amazingly beautiful Angel.”

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the Swedish bombshell showed off her world-famous figure while clad in another sexy outfit. In the stunning shot, the model appeared to snap the photo in a dressing room that is lined with brown curtains. Anna stood front and center for the photo op and put her flawless figure on display in a tiny white crop top that pushed up her chest and offered a generous view of her cleavage. She completed the look with a pair of mint-colored pants, and needless to say, fans went wild over the image, which amassed over 162,000 likes.