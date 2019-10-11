‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Melts Hearts With Rare Photo Of Kids: ‘The Sweetest Little Duo’

Chelsea Houska has been on somewhat of a posting spree on social media lately.

The mother of three is usually no stranger to using Instagram to promote projects and collaborations that she is working on but it’s not every day that she shares photos of her three kids on the platform so when she does — her fans go nuts. In the most recent shot that was shared on her page, it’s easy to see that the reality star is one proud mama as she posts a shot of her two littlest.

In the adorable new snapshot, her son Watson and daughter Layne sit on a brown leather chair with one another. The two siblings are cozied up together under a plaid colored blanket and they look as cute as can be in the sweet shot. Watson appears to the left in the image, wearing a huge smile on his face while clad in a black sweatshirt.

His little sister, Layne, looks almost as happy as her big brother, looking right into the camera with a slight grin on her face. The toddler looks cozy in a grey t-shirt and she rocks a tiny little ponytail on the top of her head. The post just went live on Houska’s account a short time ago but it’s garnered plenty of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 41,000 likes and well over 150-plus comments.

Many of Chelsea’s fans commented on the post to let her know that her kiddos are absolutely precious while countless others let her know that they are big fans of the show. A few others simply commented using heart emoji.

“Omg you need like 17more.. they’re soooo cute,” one fan gushed with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Ahhh to cute! Never get enough of seeing y’all being amazing parents I love it!,” another social media user raved.

“They are so stinkin cute,” one more wrote.

Earlier today, Chelsea shared another photo for fans on Instagram, this time to promote a collaboration with retailer Laurie Belles. As The Inquisitr reported, the mother of three Chelsea posed with four other ladies who were also taking part in the shoot with her. Houska stood in the back of group for the photo op and she looked stunning as she wore her long, red-dyed locks down and curled. On top, Houska rocked a chic black cap and she completed the look with stunning makeup.

Fans can keep up with Chelsea, her projects, and her adorable kids by giving her a follow on Instagram.