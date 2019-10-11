Carrie Underwood Stuns In Thigh-Slit Leather Skirt & High Heels

Carrie Underwood is gearing up for yet another show. The singer is currently traversing the United States on her “Cry Pretty 360” tour, with photos and videos of the 36-year-old in arenas steadily filling her social media. A new post had landed on Carrie’s feed. While it didn’t show the blonde belting out a number on stage, it definitely hinted at a performance vibe.

The video showed Carrie fronting a poster in a studio and looking like a total bombshell. The star was seen taking up an entire panel in the studio, and viewers’ eyes likely weren’t on the wooden floors and background furniture. Carrie was looking absolutely sensational in an all-black look that seemed to showcase both her beauty and those world-famous legs. As the post was essentially a video edit, fans likely had to look closely at Carrie, although that’s the beauty of Instagram – fans can watch permanent videos as many times as they like.

Anyone pinching in on their smartphones will have gotten a better look at Carrie’s outfit. The star was seen flaunting her long and toned legs in a skirt with a thigh slit and what appeared to be glossy leather around the waist. The belted skirt was paired with a sleeveless top showcasing Carrie’s strong arms, with a pair of high and strappy black heels completing the look.

Carrie sounded excited ahead of her East Coast performance, as suggested by her caption. She has definitely been covering ground on her tour — the star has performed in New York City recently and also played shows in the Midwest and California.

Wherever this star goes, she drops jaws. Carrie even manages to get fans losing their minds over those famous legs with her Calia by Carrie athleisurewear line — she rocked cracked marble leggings earlier this year and definitely turned heads.

Carrie previously opened up about how she feels while performing. Speaking to The Guardian, the star revealed that she can actually feel alone on stage, but the words suggested that she is happy with the feeling. The interview also mentioned Carrie’s husband, Mike Fisher.

Loading...

“I like to be alone. My husband is probably the only person this planet I could’ve married – my mom, when I told her I was engaged, was even like ‘I just never really thought you’d get married.’ And so I feel like when I’m alone and singing and I hear nothing but music, it’s a nice place to be,” Carrie said about her marriage.

Together, Mike and Carrie are parents to two children. Fans wishing to see more of Carrie should follow her Instagram.