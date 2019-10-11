Watch Montenegro Vs. Bulgaria Stream Live: UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Start Time, Preview, Balkan Pride At Stake

Though neither can qualify for the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament, Montenegro and Bulgaria will battle it out for Balkan supremacy on Friday.

Though three games remain on their schedules, the 2020 UEFA Euro qualifiers are effectively over for both Montenegro and Bulgaria, who each sit with just two points at the bottom of the Group A table. But if nothing else, they have Balkan pride to play for when the two countries face off on Friday — though for “The Brave Falcons” of Montenegro, they may also be playing for a measure of revenge, after a blown penalty call with just 10 minutes to play gave Bulgaria a chance to level the score when the two countries squared off in May, as The Sun recounted.

Without VAR available, the call stood and 26-year-old winger Todor Nedelev converted to give Bulgaria a 1-1 draw — the third draw in five meetings between the two Balkan states, a series that has also seen each side win one game. The regional rivals will try to break that deadlock in the match that will stream live from Podgorica.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Montenegro vs. Bulgaria UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group A match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 15,230-seat Podgorica City Stadium in Podgorica, the capital city of Montenegro, on Friday, October 11. In Bulgaria, the livestream will begin at 9:45 p.m. Eastern European Summer Time.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 7:35 p.m. British Summer Time on Friday. In the United States, kickoff will take place at 2:45 p.m. EDT, 11:45 a.m. PDT. In India, the livestream gets underway starting at 12:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, October 12, India Standard Time.

The Group A qualifying competition has been dominated by England, who outscored Montenegro and the Czech Republic by a combined 10-1 score, as The Inquisitr reported, before pounding Bulgaria 4-0.

In fact The Lions of Bulgaria have lost four consecutive matches — but stand a good chance of scoring against a team that has now kept a home clean sheet in nine of their last 10 games.

Montenegro striker Stefan Mugosa leads his team in a salute to fans. Michael Regan / Getty Images

To watch a free livestream of the Montenegro vs. Bulgaria UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier, access ESPN3, the online-only network offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. ESPN3 is available free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV service provider login credentials, through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

But there is a way to watch Montenegro vs. Bulgaria stream live online for free without a cable login. Fans can sign up for a trial subscription to a live TV streaming package, such as Sling TV or YouTube TV. Those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they each offer seven-day trial periods, allowing fans to watch the UEFA Euro qualifying match at no charge. Fans should be aware that while Sling TV offers ESPN3 as part of its regular package, YouTube TV viewers will need to use their newly-acquired login credentials to sign in to the ESPN app or website to access ESPN3.

Loading...

In Bulgaria, BNT 1 streams the game online, while in Montenegro, the Euro 2020 qualifier will be streamed live by NOVA TV.

To access a livestream in the United Kingdom and Ireland, a Sky Sports subscription will be required. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

In the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect will serve as the main streaming source. For fans in India, Sony Liv will livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier. For a compilation of further livestream sources, and links to those outlets listed above, for Montenegro vs. Bulgaria around the globe, visit the Live Soccer TV site.