Larsa Pippen, 45, Flaunts Slamming Workout Body In Sweaty Sports Bra Video

Larsa Pippen has one slamming workout body. The former Real Housewives of Miami star is a total fitness fiend – with that orange Las Vegas bikini photo, fans have likely been wondering just how the 45-year-old stays in such sensational shape. A quick look at Larsa’s Instagram account more than shows her secrets, though. The ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen spends a lot of time in the gym, and today, she shared another photo of herself working out.

No pain, no gain.

Larsa’s video today showed her being put through her paces by a personal trainer. The blonde was seen supporting herself with her elbows as she stretched and worked her legs and core, with an outfit that was definitely gym-appropriate. The star appeared in a black sports bra with strappy details on the back – the itty-bitty top flaunted Larsa’s muscles, as fans saw her visibly defined arms and shoulders as she moved around. Celebrities might flaunt their bodies in workout bras all the time, but not many 45-year-olds have that much muscle definition.

Larsa paired her sports bra with a tight pair of leggings. The star was also seen rocking dark sneakers and sporting a pair of gloves. Presumably, she wore the latter in order to weight train without chafing her hands. Larsa wore her blond hair tied up in a bun, with a slightly matted aspect to it suggesting the star had broken into a sweat. Seemingly, Larsa’s blushed face showed more than a little perspiration.

The video appears to have gotten noticed pretty quickly, as it racked up over 10,000 views in just 22 minutes.

Larsa’s social media seems to showcase a variety of things. The account documents this star’s impeccable fashion sense, her travels, and her friendship with the Kardashians. She can, however, tend to be individualistic, as she sometimes opens up to fans about what’s on her mind. A recent social media post saw Larsa reveal some details about her zodiac sign, as The Inquisitr previously documented.

“The Cancer personality is ultra-sensitive, gentle and kind. Cancer traits include being tender, intuitive and loving and their sweetness really helps this zodiac sign stand out from the rest. The Cancer zodiac sign needs to be surrounded, protected and made to feel safe at all times. Appearances can be misleading and there is lots more to this zodiac sign than being cute, they also have a tougher side to their personality,” Larsa wrote to her followers.

Fans would likely agree that Larsa was looking sensational today. Anyone wishing to see more of her should give her Instagram account a follow.