Larsa Pippen, 45, Flaunts Slamming Workout Body In Sweaty Sports Bra Video

Larsa Pippen has one slamming workout body. The former Real Housewives of Miami star is a total fitness fiend – with that orange Las Vegas bikini photo, fans have likely been wondering just how the 45-year-old stays in such sensational shape. A quick look at Larsa’s Instagram account more than shows her secrets, though. Larsa spends a lot of time in the gym, with today delivering another video of Larsa working out.

No pain, no gain.

Larsa’s video today showed her being put through her paces by a personal trainer. The blonde was seen supporting herself with her elbows as she stretched and worked her legs and core, with an outfit that was definitely gym-appropriate. The star appeared in a black sports bra with strappy details on the back – the itty-bitty look was definitely flaunting Larsa’s muscles, with fans seeing visibly defined arms and shoulders as Larsa moved. Celebrities might flaunt their bodies in workout bras all the time, but not many 45-year-olds come with muscle definition.

Larsa paired her sports bra with a tight pair of leggings. The star was also seen rocking dark sneakers, plus wearing gloves. Presumably, the latter were permitting Larsa to weight train without chafing her hands. Larsa wore her blonde hair tied up in a bun, with a slightly matted aspect to it suggesting the star to have broken into a sweat. Larsa’s blushed face more than showed some perspiration.

The video appears to have gotten noticed pretty quickly: it had racked up over 10,000 views in just 22 minutes.

Larsa’s social media seems to showcase a variety of things. The account documents this star’s impeccable fashion sense, her travels, plus her friendships: Larsa is close friends with the Kardashians. There is, however, an individual streak to Larsa, with the star sometimes opening up to fans about what’s on her mind. A recent social media post saw Larsa open up about her zodiac sign, as The Inquisitr previously documented.

Loading...

“The Cancer personality is ultra-sensitive, gentle and kind. Cancer traits include being tender, intuitive and loving and their sweetness really helps this zodiac sign stand out from the rest. The Cancer zodiac sign needs to be surrounded, protected and made to feel safe at all times. Appearances can be misleading and there is lots more to this zodiac sign than being cute, they also have a tougher side to their personality,” Larsa wrote to her followers.

Fans would likely agree that Larsa was looking sensational today. Fans wishing to see more of Larsa should give her Instagram account a follow.