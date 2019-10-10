Joe Biden Reportedly Worked With Donald Trump’s Whistleblower As Vice President

As Donald Trump faces an impeachment inquiry for calling on Ukraine and Russia to investigate Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden, the president’s allies continue to suggest that Biden and his son, Hunter, were part of the corruption in Ukraine. As of now, no evidence supporting for this theory has materialized.

In what will no doubt be used as ammunition for Trump’s battle against the Bidens, The Washington Examiner reports that intelligence officers and former White House officials claim Biden worked with the whistleblower while he was vice president. The report also highlighted that the whistleblower is a career CIA analyst who worked for the National Security Council at the White House.

Given that the whistleblower worked in the executive branch, it’s not surprising that he worked with Biden at some point. Regardless, the finding will likely be used to fuel theories that the whistleblower is working under partisan goals to remove Trump from office. The news comes after the Intelligence Community’s inspector general, Michael Atkinson, reportedly told members of Congress that the whistleblower was connected in some way to a 2020 Democratic candidate after previously suggesting that the complaint revealed “some indicia of an arguable political bias.”

“From everything we know about the whistleblower and his work in the executive branch then, there is absolutely no doubt he would have been working with Biden when he was vice president,” a retired CIA officer reportedly said to the Examiner.

“This person, after working with Biden, may feel defensive towards him because he feels [Biden] is being falsely attacked. Maybe he is even talking to Biden’s staff,” a former Trump administration official reportedly told the publication. “Maybe it is innocent, maybe not.”

According to the whistleblower’s lawyers, Andrew Bakaj and Mark Zaid, the anonymous individual has “never worked for or advised” a political campaign, party, or candidate.

“Second, our client has spent their entire government career in apolitical, civil servant positions in the Executive Branch,” they added.

Biden spox @AndrewBatesNC tells ABC News in response to Giuliani's claim Biden was paid $900,000 by Burisma holdings "Rudy's probably shaken. After all, his associates with whom he'd been fomenting a universally-debunked conspiracy theory about Joe Biden in Ukraine…" pic.twitter.com/JARXmolfMJ — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) October 10, 2019

Loading...

Trump’s camp has been taking hits in recent days. Ukraine associates of the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, were arrested Wednesday on campaign finance violations. The pair, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were reportedly “hidden actors” in Trump and Giuliani’s alleged scheme to pressure Zelensky to dig up dirt on the Bidens. In addition, Trump’s call to China to investigate Biden reportedly worked — the East Asia superpower allegedly sent the White House information on Hunter following Trump’s call to the country for an investigation.

Trump has yet to comment on the newly highlighted relationship between Biden and the whistleblower, although he jumped on the previous revelation that the individual has ties to one of his Democratic opponents.