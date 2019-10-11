Kaia Gerber And Her Mom Cindy Crawford Show Off Amazing Family Resemblance In New Instagram Photo

Kaia Gerber and her mother Cindy Crawford are giving some credence to the age-old saying that “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

The mother and daughter duo showed off their amazing family resemblance in a new photo that popped up on Cindy’s official Instagram page. In the photo, Kaia and her supermodel mom are wearing outfits with a similar neckline but the 18-year-old wore her military styled jacket over a mini-skirt while her mom chose a pantsuit. Their hair color is also almost exactly the same and you can see undeniable similarities in their bone-structure.

In the comments, fans seemed in awe of the beauty that Cindy and Kaia are displaying in the photo.

“The gorgeousness is too much,” wrote Sara Foster, daughter of music producer David Foster and a co-creator of the Barely Famous TV show on VH1.

There were some other famous faces in the comments as well.

“Loved my brief reconnection with you and love watching you both fly high,” wrote actress Andie McDowell.

In the photo, Cindy and Kaie are dressed up for an appearance at an event called Forces Of Fashion hosted by Vogue Magazine in New York. According to The Daily Mail Cindy arrived in dark sunglasses and the supermodel struck one of her signature poses before entering the building. Kaia also wore shades and carried a small leather purse with gold embellishments.

As Vogue reports, Cindy and Kaia were both interviewed at the event about their modeling careers. During the chat, Cindy admitted that she knew almost nothing about the industry when she got started.

“I didn’t even know how to hail a cab,” she confessed.

But Kaia has the benefit of having a mentor in her mom, a woman is inarguably one of the most iconic models of all time.

“Talk about a point of reference! If anyone had a point of reference, I definitely did and one of the best ones,” Kaia said. For me [modeling] wasn’t a foreign world to go into and I felt like I understood it. I knew what I was kind of getting into.”

Kaia has made some impressive strides in her two-year modeling career. As Vogue notes, she has walked for designers like Saint Laurent, Prada, and Chanel. She and her mom even strutted down the runway for Versace together at the Italian fashion house’s Spring 2018 show.

As The Inquisitr noted, Kaia has shown off her resemblance to her mom, off the runway as well. She wore a dominatrix-style bustier and leather mini-skirt to her birthday party that’s very similar to an outfit that Cindy Crawford wore many years ago.