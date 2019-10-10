Chanel West Coast Is Gorgeous In Plunging Gold Gown For Latest Instagram Snap: ‘Golden Goddess’

Chanel West Coast is Alpha Female magazine’s cover star this month, and the shots from her feature in the publication have seriously been turning up the heat on Instagram. The Ridiculousness star has been sharing the eye-popping photographs from her latest gig with her 3.2 million Instagram followers all this week, and the most recent installment in the series is certainly proving to be popular among her hordes of fans.

The newest photo from the 31-year-old’s magazine feature was shared to her Instagram page on Thursday, October 10, and was an instant hit with her millions of followers. The shot saw the rapper standing outside in an alleyway, though her ensemble for the photoshoot wasn’t exactly street clothes. Instead, the beauty sported a gorgeous ball gown — and the “golden goddess” look is certainly not one to miss.

Chanel sent pulses racing in the gold foil dress that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure. The number featured a plunging neckline that left the babe’s decolletage completely bare and flaunted more than an eyeful of braless cleavage that nearly popped out from every angle. The bodice of the number cinched tight around her torso to accentuate her flat midsection, before flaring out into a flowing floor-length skirt, covering up her toned legs completely.

As if the stunner’s look wasn’t bright and bold enough, she also added a gorgeous array of statement jewelry to give the ensemble even more bling. Chanel sported a single bangle around one of her wrists, while a pair of huge hoop earrings with a teardrop pendant right in the middle dangle from her ears.

Her ever-changing hair color was platinum blonde for the sexy snap and was styled in messy curls that were clipped back behind her head. The model also sported a stunning makeup look that included a dusting of dark blush, shimmering eye shadow, and bold, red lip to make her striking features shine.

To no surprise, Chanel’s latest Instagram post was instantly met with praise from her fans. At the time of this writing, the upload hard already earned more than 11,000 likes within just three hours of going live to the social media platform. Hundreds took their admiration to the comments section as well, where they showered the bombshell with comments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Girl you are on fire with these photos. I absolutely love it,” one person wrote.

Another said that Chanel looked “beautiful as always.”

“You’re so gorgeous. Any and every style you demolish and make it look perfect,” commented a third.

Chanel has filled her Instagram post with even more sizzling snaps from her Alpha Female feature. As The Inquisitr previously reported, another recent addition to her page again came from the photoshoot for the publication, though this time, she was captured enjoying an ice cream cone while rocking a strapless black dress — a look that sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.