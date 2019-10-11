Bella Thorne Sips Cocktail In Chanel Shirt And Lace-Up Leather Pants During Six Flags Birthday Outing

Bella Thorne celebrated her birthday in the best way possible.

As fans who follow the actress on social media are well aware, Bella turned 22-years-old earlier this week. In the days leading up to her birthday, she teased hr Instagram followers that her special day was coming up, sharing a few shots to celebrate including one bikini-clad image. Earlier today, the actress revealed to fans how she spent her day in a series of photos.

In the caption of the post, Thorne told fans that she celebrated her birthday by going to Six Flags with friends. In the first image in the series, Thorne appears on the back of a party bus and looks like she is having a blast. The bombshell turns her head in the photo while her hair flies all around her face. She rocks a face full of stunning makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss while wearing her long ombre-dyed locks down and straight.

Bella holds her cell phone in one hand and a cocktail in a red solo cup in the other while looking dressed to impress in nude colored shirt with the Chanel logo printed on in leather. She pairs the look with some insanely sexy leather pants that lace up in the front. In the next few images in the series, Bella rocks the same exact ensemble but strikes slightly different poses.

The post has not been live on Thorne’s account for long but it’s already earned Bella plenty of attention from fans, racking up over 326,000 likes and well over 1,000-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others wished her a very happy birthday. A few more simply commented using heart emoji.

“Birthday goals all day,” one fan commented with a flame emoji attached to the end.

“Omg you is perfect,” another social media user raved. “I love you baby.”

“Perfect way to celebrate a birthday. You have it all girl!,” one more Instagrammer gushed.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Bella teased her fans with another series of sexy shots. In one of the images that was shared on her page, Bella posed right in front of the camera and photographed herself from just above the chest, up. The beauty went totally topless in the shot, covering her chest with her hands while also donning a ton of necklaces as well as a pair of dangly earrings and a nose ring.

It comes as no shock that the post racked up over 611,000 likes and well over 2,500 comments.