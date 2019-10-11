Angela Simmons Unveils A New Look, But Her Instagram Followers Are Distracted By Her Male Friend

Angela Simmons showed off her new hair in a video that had her fans questioning the identity of the mystery man with her.

Angela Simmons doesn’t have to pose in a sexy string bikini to get showered with praise on Instagram. The Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star proved this with her latest social media video, which keeps the focus on everything above the neck.

On Thursday, the 32-year-old daughter of rapper-turned-reverend Rev Run took to Instagram to show off a new look. Angela revealed that she had just gotten new hair extensions from the luxe beauty brand Yummy Hair Extensions. In a video that was filmed inside of a vehicle, she’s flaunting her soft waves, which appear to be gray. She’s rocking a pair of giant silver hoop earrings, and she’s wearing a stylish black leather jacket over a white T-shirt.

Angela’s plump lips have been painted a vibrant shade of red, and her skin looks flawless. She’s bobbing her head to music on the radio, and a man’s arm is visible near the end of the video when she moves towards him. However, the video ends before his identity is revealed.

Angela Simmons’ followers responded to the short clip with praise for her new hairstyle and her beauty look.

“That red lipstick looks hot on you but then again everything looks great on you,” wrote one admirer.

“Pretty! Your hair & lipstick is PURDY!!” another remarked.

However, some of Simmons’ fans were too distracted by the brief glimpse of her passenger in the vehicle to comment on her new look.

“Why you teasing us nosy people I keep watching just to see if I could recognize the arm…I know sham on me,” wrote one of her followers.

“Ummm… who is that on the passenger side Ang,” read another response.

“Looks tall. Probably Allen Crabbe,” guessed one fan.

Back in March, BET reported that Angela Simmons was possibly dating Brooklyn Nets player Allen Crabbe. She was definitely spending time with the NBA star, who was the first man she had been linked to since her former fiancé and the father of her only child, Sutton Tennyson, was murdered late last year. However, Angela has never confirmed the rumors that she and Crabbe are or were a couple.

While Angela Simmons has remained silent about her love life, she often delights her fans with updates on one man in her life. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to reveal that her son, Sutton Joseph Tennyson Jr., likes to work out with her.

In a cute video, Angela showed her followers how she encourages the adorable 3-year-old to be active indoors by running down the hall with him, side-shuffling back, and doing squats. She’s even teaching Sutton how to use a fitness band while doing sit-ups and jumping jacks.

Even if Angela isn’t dating anyone, her fans can take comfort in knowing that her house is full of love.