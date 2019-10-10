Lil’ Kim Opens Up About Confronting Fur Protestors In The Street

While doing promo for her new album, 9, in New York City earlier this week, Lil’ Kim was harassed by animal rights activists in the street, which The Inquisitr previously revealed.

The “No Matter What They Say” rapper was asked about the incident when she appeared on Extra TV and stated that she has no problem with those who protest peacefully but has no time for those who invade her space, per Essence.

“I do not mind protesting,” Kim said.

“I think you should definitely stand up for your right. I love, love animals… However, you do not take things into your own hands. You do not get aggressive. You do not jump into anyone’s space,” she continued.

“Peaceful protests mean more than anything… Go ahead, PETA, keep doing what you do.”

“I am supporting you from a distance if you’re not in my upper space trying to violate. At the end of the day, I understand what you are fighting for,” the “No Time” hitmaker mentioned.

For her appearance on Extra, Kim looked fierce in a fiery red garment paired with snake-print boots, which The Inquisitr reported.

Her fans were quick to praise the style icon and were happy to have her back promoting herself.

“Looking finer and finer each day,” one user wrote.

“Love you queen. I’m so happy you’re back,” another shared.

Last weekend, she was honored with the I Am Hip Hop Award at the BET Hip Hop Awards. On the night, she performed with Lil Cease.

So far, Lil’ Kim has released four studio albums: Hard Core, The Notorious K.I.M., La Bella Mafia, and The Naked Truth.

On October 11, she will release her long-awaited fifth studio album, 9, which will be her first release in 14 years. The project will consist of nine new tracks and collaborations with Rick Ross, Musiq Souldchild, Rich the Kid, O.T. Genasis, and City Girls.

On Spotify, she currently has more than 4.1 million monthly listeners who play her music around the globe, proving that she is still relevant today. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is her early 2000s single with Christina Aguilera, Pink, Mya, and Missy Elliott, “Lady Marmalade.” Other tracks in the top five include “Crush On You,” “The Jump Off,” “Found You,” which is taken from the new album, and “Magic Stick.”

For those who want to see more of Lil' Kim, they should follow her Instagram account, which has more than 2 million followers.