Sofia Richie Sizzles In Topless Photo

The model stunned in her sultry photo.

Sofia Richie seems to be getting more comfortable in the spotlight. Not only did the model make her debut appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians earlier this week, she has been posting some provocative photos on her Instagram page. On Thursday, the blond bombshell shared another sizzling snap for her 5.7 million followers to enjoy. In the picture, the stunner posed, wearing nothing but a pair of high-rise pants from Rolla’s Jeans. While Sofia covered her chest with her hands, her toned abs and killer curves were still on full display.

The 21-year-old styled her honey-colored hair in a middle part, giving the sultry look major 1970s vibes. She opted to wear minimal makeup, including mascara, peach blush, and nude lipgloss, that enhanced her natural beauty.

Sofia’s dedicated followers were quick to compliment the stunner. While many fans simply left fire emoji in the comments section, others felt the need to be more vocal in their praise.

“GORGEOUS SOF,” wrote a passionate fan.

“If you were a vegetable you’d be a cutecumber,” quipped another.

“Real beauty,” chimed in a third Instagram user, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

The tantalizing post has already racked up more than 120,000 likes.

As mentioned, Sofia, who has been in a relationship with Scott Disick for over two years, recently joined the cast of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The model allowed herself to be filmed during a vacation to Finland with her man, his ex Kourtney Kardashian, and their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

According to Hollywood Life, Sofia decided to stop being camera shy for the sake of both her personal life and career.

“The show is a huge part of Scott’s life and if they’re going to be together it just makes sense for her to take part — so that’s really the main factor in her deciding to do this. And, it’s great for her brand. She’s ambitious, so why not take things to the next level?” revealed an insider.

The source clarified, however, Sofia doesn’t expect to be a series regular.

“So far, she’s still dipping her toes in it, but she isn’t planning on becoming a major cast member,” noted the source.

That being said, the insider added that there is a possibly her role could expand on the hit reality show at some point in the future.

To see more of Sofia, be sure to watch this season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, airing Sundays on the E! network.