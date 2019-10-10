Aubrey O’Day Flaunts Major Underboob In Cut-Out Dress With A Slit

Aubrey O’Day has been on a roll lately on Instagram, sharing revealing pictures that has her fans talking. This included a recent photo, where she exposed her chest in a barely-there bikini top. Since then, Aubrey’s shared a new update, which was revealing in its own way.

The Instagram photo showed O’Day posing in front of a light blue wall. She wore a black dress, which featured various cut-outs. This included two, large cut-outs on the sides, which left her major underboob on full display. The dress also featured a slit on the right side.

Aubrey placed her right hand on top of her head, as she placed her other hand on the wall. She appeared to sit slightly in the air, as her upper back touched the wall. O’Day pursed her lips and looked into the distance, all while wearing eye-catching makeup.

This included yellow and green accents that used to decorate her eyebrows. She accessorized with multiple, long necklaces that reached past her chest. Her earrings featured a drop earring with large hoops on the ends. In addition, O’Day’s black manicure was easy to spot, which perfectly matched her outfit.

O’Day added a video filter to the photo, which added a surreal feel to the image.

The video was geotagged in Santa Monica, California. It’s been watched over 4,000 times in the first hour since it went live.

Fans raved about Aubrey’s looks in the comments section, with plenty of people referring to Ex on the Beach.

“Girl I watch you on ex on the beach and I just love you!! Like you’re always there for the other girls it’s shows a lot about your character,” said a fan.

“@aubreyodaytonight on @exonthebeach on @mtv you know I’m going to be [eye]ing my girl as always,” said another fan, who used the eyes emoji to make their point.

Others talked about music.

“Yess mami!!..on that note where is the DK3 new music #Thethirstisreal,” said a follower.

And among the compliments, there was a follower that made a complaint.

“Sis I’m just tryna understand why do you be photoshopping the sh*t out your pics,” they said.

Fans can tune into the MTV show tonight to catch another episode of Ex on the Beach. The reality show is named after its major twist, which meant that the single celebrities that headed to the island were later surprised by their ex-lovers.

In addition to the new episode, fans can hope for more photo updates in the coming days.