Isreali Fitness Model Avital Cohen Shows Off Bombshell Body In Pink Bikini For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Avital Cohen is no stranger to wearing bikinis in her Instagram photos but this time she’s doing it for a good cause.

On Thursday, the Isreali fitness model uploaded a photo of herself rocking a pink bikini to raise awareness about breast cancer month. In the photo, the brunette beauty flaunts her cleavage and insanely toned abs as she runs a hand through her wind-tossed hair.

Wearing pink during October to bring attention to the disease is a common practice since this is recognized the world over as Breast Cancer Awareness month.

But in the caption, Avital revealed that she has a special connection to the disease.

“My strength, my hearth… Whom I call MOM was diagnosed with breast cancer 2 months ago and had surgery 3 weeks ago,” she revealed. “Having #BreastCancer is difficult not just in the person who has it, but also on the entire family.

The model added a heartwarming tribute to her mother who she called a warrior.

“I believe as you do that laughing is the best medicine,” she continued. “I believe in being strong when everything “seems to go wrong” and yes I believe in miracles.”

She went on to encourage women to get checked for breast cancer by a doctor, to increase the chances of early detection which can be life-saving.

In the comments, fans shared their best wishes for Avital’s mom

“So much love and luck to you and your mom,” one fan wrote.

“She will fight it,” another added. “She has you as inspiration.”

This isn’t the first time that Avital has shared a meaningful caption with one of her gorgeous photos. As The Inquisitr reported, she recently shared an inspirational message with her followers about self-reflection and self-discovery. In the photo that accompanied her words, she wore a black sports bra and legging combo with leopard print trim from Fashion Nova.

Avital has also been open about her own struggles with eating disorders. In a post from last year, she revealed that she once thought of food as an enemy and thought that everything that she ate would make her fat. In her mind, gaining weight was the worst thing that could happen to her, so food was something that Avital admitted to avoiding as much as she could.

Fortunately, she dealt with her mental health issues and worked on developing a healthy relationship with food. This was also around the time that she started working out at the gym and developing the physique that would make her famous.

To see more of Avital’s inspirational posts, be sure to follow her on Instagram.